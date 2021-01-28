 

Can-Fite’s NASH Indication Highlighted in Webinar by KOL Dr. Harrison “Namodenoson May Have Big Impact on NASH”

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today published a webinar on Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH hosted by Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman and featuring Dr. Stephen Harrison, a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) in the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Can-Fite’s drug candidate Namodenoson completed a successful Phase II study in the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)/NASH which met its endpoints. The Company is currently preparing a Phase IIb study for Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH, the protocol for which has been designed by Dr. Harrison and other KOLs. To view the webinar, please visit: https://vimeo.com/505573891.

During the webinar, Dr. Harrison commented on Namodenoson’s potential to treat NASH, stating, “We see via its mechanism of action (MOA) and preclinical models, as well as the positive impact across a broad range of noninvasive tests from the proof of concept Phase IIa trial that this drug candidate has the potential to have a significant impact on fatty liver disease.”

Dr. Harrison went on to indicate that future trials of Namodenoson in the treatment of NASH would target the population at greatest risk, those with some degree of fibrosis. He commented that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency have given clear criteria for accelerated or conditional approval of a drug which can show either: NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis, or fibrosis improvement without worsening of NASH.

Dr. Harrison is Medical Director of Pinnacle Clinical Research, a gastroenterologist, and hepatologist specializing in metabolic liver disease. He served as a Professor of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is currently a Visiting Professor of Hepatology at Radcliffe Department of Medicine, University of Oxford. Dr. Harrison is a past Associate Editor for both Hepatology and Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics. He is internationally known for studies in NAFLD/NASH with over 200 peer reviewed publications. Dr. Harrison previously served as a Colonel in the United States Army. Retiring in 2016, he concluded more than 20 years of dedicated service to his country. During his army tenure, he served as the Director of Graduate Medical Education at Brooke Army Medical Center, Associate Dean for the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium and Gastroenterology Consortium, and Gastroenterology Consultant to the Army Surgeon General.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Can-Fite’s NASH Indication Highlighted in Webinar by KOL Dr. Harrison “Namodenoson May Have Big Impact on NASH” Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today published a webinar on Namodenoson in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Moderna Confirms Discussions with U.S. Government for Additional 100 Million Doses of the Moderna ...
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
Coty Announces Consolidation of Fragrance Manufacturing Operations with Intended Closure of Site in ...
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update