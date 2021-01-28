XORTX Announces Increase to Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that further to its press release of January 7th, the Company has received significant interest in the non-brokered private placement. To respond to the interest received, the Company has agreed to increase the private placement and to adjust the terms to the warrants comprising a portion of the units being offered.

Under the revised terms of the private placement, the Company plans to raise between CDN $2,000,000 and CDN $5,000,000 through the issuance of between 8,000,000 and 20,000,000 common share units of the Company at a price of CDN $0.25 per unit (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will comprise one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder, on exercise, to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company, at a price of CDN $0.40 per Warrant (the “Exercise Price”) until the close of business on the day which is 60 months from the Closing Date, provided, however, that, if, at any time following the expiry of the statutory four month hold period, the closing price of the common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) is greater than $1.20 for 10 or more consecutive trading days, the Warrants will be accelerated upon notice and the Warrants will expire on the 30th calendar day following the date of such notice. In addition, the Warrants will also be subject to typical anti-dilution provisions and a ratchet provision that provides for an adjustment in the Exercise Price should the Company issue or sell common shares or securities convertible into common shares at a price (or conversion price, as applicable) less than the Exercise Price such that the Exercise Price shall be amended to match such lower price.

The Company may pay finder’s fees on a portion of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day “hold period” under applicable Canadian securities legislation.

The Private Placement is subject to approval of the CSE.

The proceeds from the sale of the Units will be utilized by the Company for pre-clinical trials, IND (Investigative New Drug) filing for XRx-008 for polycystic kidney disease (a phase 3 ready program), R&D and for general corporate purposes.