 

AzurRx BioPharma Announces Completion of Enrollment in First Cohort of Phase 2b OPTION 2 Extension Study of MS1819

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the first cohort of the Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension study evaluating immediate-release capsules of MS1819 for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

The Phase 2b OPTION 2 trial extension arm is currently dosing patients at clinical trial sites in the U.S. and Europe who have participated in the previous arms of the OPTION 2 trial. The goal of the MS1819 clinical program is to provide cystic fibrosis patients with a safe and effective therapy to control EPI, a debilitating gastrointestinal condition common to patients with cystic fibrosis that can lead to a chronic nutritional deficiency. For cystic fibrosis patients, maintaining proper nutritional levels is essential to ensure healthy growth, weight management and good lung function.

James Sapirstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of AzurRx BioPharma, stated, “The extension arm of the Phase 2b OPTION 2 trial is providing us with an opportunity to determine both the optimized dosage and delivery mechanism of MS1819. We have fully enrolled the most important cohort of the extension study and would like to thank both our clinical collaborators and patients for their continued participation in the study. We continue to be encouraged by the absence of any reports of serious adverse events to date, and eagerly look forward to reporting topline results from this trial in Q1 2021.”

OPTION 2 Extension Study
The Phase 2b OPTION 2 study is an open-label, multi-center, crossover clinical trial designed to investigate the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of MS1819 in a head-to-head comparison against the current standard of care for EPI, porcine pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT). The primary efficacy endpoint is the coefficient of fat absorption (CFA). AzurRx BioPharma initiated the additional study arm, the Phase 2b OPTION 2 extension trial, to identify both the optimal dose and the optimal delivery method for MS1819 using immediate-release capsules at higher dose levels than previous early-stage clinical trials.

