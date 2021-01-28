 

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 13:00  |  40   |   |   

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $24.8 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $20.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $0.62 in the third quarter of 2020 and $0.59 in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Full-year 2020 net income was $71.3 million, compared to $73.4 million for the full-year 2019. Diluted earnings per share for the full-year 2020 was $1.79, compared with $2.07 for the full-year 2019.

Included in net income were provisions for loan losses of $5.0 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2020 and $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Also included in net income were merger and restructuring expenses of $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, while there were no such charges in both the fourth and third quarters of 2020.  On a pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-merger charges basis, earnings were $38.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $37.6 million for the third quarter of 2020, and $28.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Frank Sorrentino, ConnectOne’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “ConnectOne had a great finish to the year and I’m extremely pleased with the continued execution of our operating strategies. We reported record pretax, pre-provision earnings, our net interest margin widened for the fourth consecutive quarter, we have begun to reengage in organic loan growth, and our efficiency ratio improved to 39.5%. Even with an additional $5 million in loan loss provisioning, we delivered outstanding performance metrics for the quarter. Return on assets was 1.4% and our return on tangible common equity exceeded 15% while our tangible book value per share increased by $0.62 per share, or nearly 4%, in just one quarter to $17.49. Consistent with the progression we have anticipated, total COVID-19 related deferrals as of year-end fell to $210 million, or approximately 3.5% of total loans.”

“Our hearts go out to those who were impacted by the virus as we also watched our communities demonstrate resilience and strength. I’m equally proud of the role the ConnectOne team played in supporting our clients during this challenging time and grateful to our Board of Directors for their unwavering commitment and guidance,” Mr. Sorrentino added. “We continue to operate our Bank efficiently and effectively and are optimistic that the operating environment will continue to improve throughout 2021, resulting in strong growth, favorable lending spreads, and best-in-class performance metrics for ConnectOne. Over the past year, our capital and reserves have grown significantly, providing us the flexibility to grow both organically and through opportunistic M&A, and to return excess capital to shareholders. As a technology-forward bank, we look forward to furthering our investments in infrastructure, communication tools and digital channels as we position our bank for growth in a post-pandemic environment.”

“Underscoring our solid capital position and our continued confidence in ConnectOne’s future performance, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has reinstated our previously suspended share repurchase program,” Mr. Sorrentino concluded. The Company has approximately 0.6 million shares remaining of the total authorized 1.2 million shares to repurchase.

Dividend Declaration

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 1, 2021, to all shareholders of record on February 15, 2021.

Operating Results

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $61.8 million, an increase of $0.8 million, or 1.4%, from the third quarter of 2020.  The increase from the third quarter of 2020 resulted from a 1.1% increase in average interest-earning assets and a 1 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.50% from 3.49%. The net interest margin widened despite the negative impact of additional liquidity in the quarter, reflecting continued improvement in the Bank’s cost and mix of funding sources as well as the resiliency of our asset yields. Included in interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) fee income of approximately $2.4 million, compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. Deferred PPP fees were $5.7 million as of December 31, 2020.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by $13.9 million, or 29.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase from the fourth quarter of 2019 resulted primarily from a 24.3% increase in average interest-earning assets, largely due to PPP originations and the Bancorp of New Jersey (“BNJ”) acquisition, and a 14 basis-point widening of the net interest margin to 3.50% from 3.36%.  The widening of the net interest margin resulted from a 76 basis-point reduction in the cost of funding interest-earning assets, partially offset by a 50 basis-point reduction in the yield on average interest-earning assets.

Noninterest income totaled $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.  The decrease in noninterest income of $0.1 million from the third quarter of 2020 was primarily attributable to a decrease in BOLI income of $0.3 million, which resulted from a third quarter 2020 death benefit, offset by an increase in net gains on sale of commercial and residential loans. The increase in noninterest income of $1.2 million from the fourth quarter of 2019 was primarily attributable to an increase in BOLI income and an increase in gains on sale of loans.

Noninterest expenses totaled $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, $26.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  Included in noninterest expenses were merger-related charges totaling $0.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, while there were no such charges in the fourth and third quarters of 2020.  Noninterest expenses decreased by $0.1 million from the third quarter of 2020.  The decrease was primarily the result of lower salaries and employee benefits of $0.5 million due to the final realization of cost saves related to the BNJ acquisition and lower incentive compensation accruals, and a $0.2 million decrease in FDIC insurance expense, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in professional and consulting, occupancy and other expenses. Noninterest expenses increased by $5.1 million, excluding merger-related charges, from the fourth quarter of 2019.  The increase was primarily the result of the BNJ acquisition which contributed to increases of $1.7 million in salaries and employee benefits, $1.3 million in occupancy and equipment, $0.8 million in professional and consulting and $0.3 million in data processing. 

Income tax expense was $7.8 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2020 and $6.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  The effective tax rates for the fourth quarter of 2020, third quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019 were 23.5%, 23.9% and 23.0%, respectively.  The currently estimated effective tax rate for core earnings in 2021 is in the 23%-24% range, assuming no change in statutory rates.

Asset Quality

The Company has postponed the adoption of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) accounting standard as permitted under the accounting relief provisions of the CARES Act. While management is still evaluating its options, we currently anticipate CECL adoption to occur as of January 1, 2021.

The provision for loan losses was $5.0 million for both the fourth and third quarters of 2020, and $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.  We continue to work with our borrowers, where necessary, to provide additional support and guidance during this unprecedented difficult operating environment. The Bank has relatively low exposure to perceived at-risk industries, such as energy and hospitality and, consistent with our extensive experience and low loss history in real estate lending, a large portion of our loan portfolio is well-secured and was underwritten with prudent loan-to-value ratios, debt service coverage ratios and cap rates.  Meanwhile, our well-managed commercial lending program, which has avoided higher risk industries, is virtually all full recourse. Nevertheless, as the pandemic crisis persists, there remains potential for increased levels of impaired loans across all segments of the portfolio.

Nonperforming assets, which includes nonaccrual loans and other real estate owned, were $61.7 million as of December 31, 2020, $65.5 million as of September 30, 2020 and $49.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Included in nonperforming assets were taxi medallion loans totaling $23.0 million as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and $23.4 million as of December 31, 2019.  Nonperforming assets (including taxi medallion loans) as a percentage of total assets were 0.82% as of December 31, 2020, 0.88% as of September 30, 2020 and 0.80% as of December 31, 2019.  Excluding the taxi medallion loans, nonaccrual loans were $38.2 million as of December 31, 2020, $42.5 million as of September 30, 2020 and $26.1 million as of December 31, 2019, representing a ratio of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) to loans receivable of 0.62%, 0.68% and 0.51%, respectively.

The annualized net loan charge-off (recovery) ratio was 0.00% for the fourth quarter of 2020, (0.03)% for the third quarter of 2020 and 0.08% for the fourth quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the Bank received a $0.8 million recovery on a previously charged-off commercial real estate credit.  The allowance for loan losses represented 1.27%, 1.19%, and 0.75% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.  Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses represented 1.36%, 1.29%, and 0.75% of loans receivable as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans, excluding taxi medallion loans, was 204.9% as of December 31, 2020, 174.9% as of September 30, 2020 and 147.0% as of December 31, 2019.

Selected Balance Sheet Items

The Company’s total assets were $7.6 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion from December 31, 2019.  Loans receivable were $6.2 billion, an increase of $1.1 billion from December 31, 2019.  The increase in total assets and loans receivable were primarily attributable to the acquisition of BNJ and the origination of PPP loans.  As of December 31, 2020, PPP loans totaled $398 million.

The Company’s stockholders’ equity was $915 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $184 million from December 31, 2019. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily attributable to the acquisition of BNJ, which increased capital by $118 million, and an increase of $60 million in retained earnings.  As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.50% and $17.49, respectively.  As of December 31, 2019, the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share were 9.38% and $16.06, respectively. Total goodwill and other intangible assets were approximately $219 million as of December 31, 2020 and $168 million and December 31, 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), ConnectOne routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP measures. ConnectOne believes these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to the related GAAP measures, provide meaningful information to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends.  These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited.  They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the accompanying tables.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 28, 2021 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.  The conference call dial-in number is 201-689-8471, access code 13714733. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 28, 2021 and ending on Thursday, February 4, 2021 by dialing 412-317-6671, access code 13714733.  An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com.

About ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiary, ConnectOne Bank offers a full suite of both commercial and consumer banking and lending products and services through its banking offices located across New York and New Jersey.   ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol "CNOB," and information about ConnectOne may be found at https://www.connectonebank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by use of the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in Item 1A – Risk Factors of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission, as supplemented by the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, competition, demand for financial services in the Company's market area, changes in accounting principles and guidelines and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, its employees and operations, and its customers. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

William S. Burns
Executive VP & CFO
201.816.4474; bburns@cnob.com

Media Contact:
Emily Holtzman, MWWPR
631.742.9568; eholtzman@mww.com


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES   
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION   
(in thousands)
           
  December 31,      December 31,   
  2020     2019  
  (unaudited)        
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $              63,637     $           65,717  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 240,119     135,766  
Cash and cash equivalents 303,756     201,483  
           
Securities available-for-sale 487,955     404,701  
Equity securities 13,387     11,185  
           
Loans held-for-sale 4,710     33,250  
           
Loans receivable 6,236,307     5,113,527  
Less: Allowance for loan losses 79,226     38,293  
Net loans receivable 6,157,081     5,075,234  
           
Investment in restricted stock, at cost 25,099     27,397  
Bank premises and equipment, net 30,108     19,236  
Accrued interest receivable 35,317     20,949  
Bank owned life insurance 165,960     137,961  
Right of use operating lease assets 16,159     15,137  
Goodwill 208,372     162,574  
Core deposit intangibles 10,977     5,460  
Other assets 88,458     59,465  
Total assets $         7,547,339     $      6,174,032  
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $         1,339,108     $         861,728  
Interest-bearing 4,620,116     3,905,814  
Total deposits 5,959,224     4,767,542  
Borrowings 425,954     500,293  
Operating lease liabilities 18,026     16,449  
Subordinated debentures, net of debt issuance costs 202,648     128,885  
Other liabilities 26,177     29,673  
Total liabilities 6,632,029     5,442,842  
           
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES          
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock 586,946     468,571  
Additional paid-in capital 23,887     21,344  
Retained earnings 331,951     271,782  
Treasury stock (30,271 )   (29,360 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,797     (1,147 )
Total stockholders' equity 915,310     731,190  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $         7,547,339     $      6,174,032  



CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME     
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)     
                       
   Three Months Ended       Twelve Months Ended   
  12-31-20     12-31-19     12-31-20     12-31-19  
Interest income                      
Interest and fees on loans $          73,123     $         64,833     $    296,611     $   255,479  
Interest and dividends on investment securities:                      
Taxable 1,373     1,700     6,456     9,131  
Tax-exempt 649     824     2,797     3,929  
Dividends 374     409     1,642     1,778  
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 69     242     694     1,167  
Total interest income 75,588     68,008     308,200     271,484  
Interest expense                      
Deposits 9,630     16,272     52,386     65,570  
Borrowings 4,587     4,305     17,823     19,595  
Total interest expense 14,217     20,577     70,209     85,165  
                       
Net interest income 61,371     47,431     237,991     186,319  
Provision for loan losses 5,000     500     41,000     8,100  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 56,371     46,931     196,991     178,219  
                       
Noninterest income                      
Income on bank owned life insurance 1,314     914     5,007     3,484  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 841     169     2,085     512  
Deposit, loan and other income 1,300     1,209     7,077     4,025  
Net (losses) gains on equity securities (13 )   (46 )   202     294  
Net (losses) gains on sale of securities available-for-sale -     -     29     (280 )
Total noninterest income 3,442     2,246     14,400     8,035  
                       
Noninterest expenses                      
Salaries and employee benefits 14,581     12,881     58,758     49,135  
Occupancy and equipment 3,689     2,380     13,882     9,712  
FDIC insurance 948     795     4,002     2,011  
Professional and consulting 2,210     1,428     7,383     5,506  
Marketing and advertising 256     273     1,200     1,353  
Data processing 1,479     1,151     6,008     4,503  
Merger and restructuring expenses -     871     14,640     8,955  
Loss on extinguishment of debt -     -     -     1,047  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 628     340     2,559     1,408  
Increase in value of acquisition price -           2,333     -  
Other expenses 2,611     2,078     10,236     8,598  
Total noninterest expenses 26,402     22,197     121,001     92,228  
                       
Income before income tax expense 33,411     26,980     90,390     94,026  
Income tax expense 7,770     6,197     19,101     20,631  
Net income $          25,641     $         20,783     $      71,289     $     73,395  
                       
Earnings per common share:                      
Basic $              0.64     $             0.59     $          1.80     $         2.08  
Diluted 0.64     0.59     1.79     2.07  


ConnectOne's management believes that the supplemental financial information, including non-GAAP measures provided below, is useful to investors. The non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.
 
CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
 
  As of
  Dec. 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,  
  2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
                             
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands)
Total assets $        7,547,339     $    7,449,559     $    7,617,184     $    7,279,327     $    6,174,032  
Loans receivable:                            
Commercial $        1,092,404     $    1,125,273     $    1,151,025     $    1,203,818     $    1,096,224  
PPP loans 397,492     474,022     473,999     -     -  
Commercial real estate 2,103,468     2,001,311     1,987,695     1,981,149     1,559,354  
Multifamily 1,712,153     1,703,290     1,723,273     1,762,651     1,518,400  
Commercial construction 617,747     614,112     673,893     676,836     620,969  
Residential 322,564     343,376     366,315     387,400     320,019  
Consumer 1,853     1,876     2,001     1,965     3,328  
Gross loans 6,247,681     6,263,260     6,378,201     6,013,819     5,118,294  
Unearned net origination fees (11,374 )   (12,209 )   (14,934 )   (4,509 )   (4,767 )
Loans receivable 6,236,307     6,251,051     6,363,267     6,009,310     5,113,527  
Loans held-for-sale 4,710     8,508     11,212     32,425     33,250  
Total loans $        6,241,017     $    6,259,559     $    6,374,479     $    6,041,735     $    5,146,777  
                             
Investment securities $           501,342     $       466,415     $       431,833     $       460,101     $       415,886  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 219,349     219,977     220,605     221,263     168,034  
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $        1,339,108     $    1,270,021     $    1,276,070     $       979,778     $       861,728  
Time deposits 1,464,133     1,619,609     1,807,864     1,974,400     1,553,721  
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,155,983     2,909,126     2,742,927     2,555,014     2,352,093  
Total deposits $        5,959,224     $    5,798,756     $    5,826,861     $    5,509,192     $    4,767,542  
                             
Borrowings $           425,954     $       506,225     $       667,062     $       726,856     $       500,293  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 202,648     202,552     202,476     128,967     128,885  
Total stockholders' equity 915,310     890,736     867,741     853,710     731,190  
                             
Quarterly Average Balances                            
Total assets $        7,547,651     $    7,474,002     $    7,684,403     $    7,106,027     $    6,084,607  
Loans receivable:                            
Commercial $        1,557,303     $    1,610,423     $    1,539,749     $    1,146,773     $    1,085,640  
Commercial real estate (including multifamily) 3,704,197     3,679,297     3,722,966     3,723,991     3,074,889  
Commercial construction 615,439     646,281     675,698     663,036     642,476  
Residential 332,403     352,426     374,283     390,655     318,413  
Consumer 3,309     2,536     1,898     3,007     4,165  
Gross loans 6,212,651     6,290,963     6,314,594     5,927,462     5,125,583  
Unearned net origination fees (12,023 )   (13,292 )   (13,420 )   (4,648 )   (5,031 )
Loans receivable 6,200,628     6,277,671     6,301,174     5,922,814     5,120,552  
Loans held-for-sale 9,003     10,772     31,329     33,655     33,163  
Total loans $        6,209,631     $    6,288,443     $    6,332,503     $    5,956,469     $    5,153,715  
                             
Investment securities $           469,820     $       429,947     $       452,224     $       458,642     $       427,973  
Goodwill and other intangible assets 219,761     220,391     221,039     221,075     168,257  
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $        1,294,447     $    1,253,235     $    1,277,428     $       955,358     $       844,332  
Time deposits 1,577,338     1,728,129     1,905,165     1,962,714     1,533,425  
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,094,536     2,881,592     2,639,052     2,660,755     2,348,752  
Total deposits $        5,966,321     $    5,862,956     $    5,821,645     $    5,578,827     $    4,726,509  
                             
Borrowings $           410,098     $       467,399     $       798,648     $       477,121     $       452,837  
Subordinated debentures (net of debt issuance costs) 202,595     202,502     141,904     128,913     128,830  
Total stockholders' equity 906,153     883,364     868,796     864,241     732,173  


  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,  
  2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
                             
  (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Net interest income $ 61,371     $ 60,549     $ 60,790     $ 55,281     $ 47,431  
Provision for loan losses 5,000     5,000     15,000     16,000     500  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 56,371     55,549     45,790     39,281     46,931  
Noninterest income                            
Income on bank owned life insurance 1,314     1,598     1,128     967     914  
Net gains on sale of loans held-for-sale 841     614     237     393     169  
Deposit, loan and other income 1,300     1,278     3,212     1,287     1,209  
Net (losses) gains on equity securities (13 )   (7 )   44     178     (46 )
Net gains (losses) on sale of investment securities -     -     -     29     -  
Total noninterest income 3,442     3,483     4,621     2,854     2,246  
Noninterest expenses                            
Salaries and employee benefits 14,581     15,114     14,500     14,563     12,881  
Occupancy and equipment 3,689     3,566     3,156     3,471     2,380  
FDIC insurance 948     1,105     1,093     856     795  
Professional and consulting 2,210     1,926     1,673     1,574     1,428  
Marketing and advertising 256     214     426     304     273  
Data processing 1,479     1,470     1,586     1,473     1,151  
Merger expenses -     -     5,146     9,494     871  
Amortization of core deposit intangible 628     627     652     652     340  
Increase in value of acquisition price -     -     2,333     -     -  
Other expenses 2,611     2,456     2,498     2,671     2,078  
Total noninterest expenses 26,402     26,478     33,063     35,058     22,197  
                             
Income before income tax expense 33,411     32,554     17,348     7,077     26,980  
Income tax expense 7,770     7,768     2,516     1,047     6,197  
Net income $ 25,641     $ 24,786     $ 14,832     $ 6,030     $ 20,783  
                             
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 39,726,791     39,653,832     39,611,712     39,510,810     35,245,285  
Diluted EPS $ 0.64     $ 0.62     $ 0.37     $ 0.15     $ 0.59  
                             
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Pre-tax, Pre-provision and Pre-merger charges Earnings                            
Net income $ 25,641     $ 24,786     $ 14,832     $ 6,030     $ 20,783  
Income tax expense 7,770     7,768     2,516     1,047     6,197  
Merger charges -     -     5,146     9,494     871  
Provision for loan losses 5,000     5,000     15,000     16,000     500  
Pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-merger charges earnings $ 38,411     $ 37,554     $ 37,494     $ 32,571     $ 28,351  
                             
Return on Assets Measures                            
Average assets $ 7,547,651     $ 7,474,002     $ 7,684,403     $ 7,106,027     $ 6,084,607  
Return on avg. assets 1.35 %   1.32 %   0.78 %   0.34 %   1.36 %
Return on avg. assets (pre tax, pre-provision and pre-merger charges) 2.02     2.00     1.96     1.84     1.85  


  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,  
  2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
                             
Return on Equity Measures (dollars in thousands)
Average common equity $           906,153     $       883,364     $       868,796     $       864,241     $       732,173  
Less: average intangible assets (219,761 )   (220,391 )   (221,039 )   (221,075 )   (168,257 )
Average tangible common equity $           686,392     $       662,973     $       647,757     $       643,166     $       563,916  
                             
Return on avg. common equity (GAAP) 11.26 %   11.16 %   6.87 %   2.81 %   11.26 %
Return on avg. tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1) 15.12     15.14     9.50     4.06     14.79  
                             
Efficiency Measures                            
Total noninterest expenses $             26,402     $         26,478     $         33,063     $         35,058     $         22,197  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles (628 )   (627 )   (652 )   (652 )   (340 )
Merger expenses -     -     (5,146 )   (9,494 )   (871 )
FDIC small bank assessment credit -     -     -     -     -  
Foreclosed property expense (2 )   -     (5 )   10     8  
Operating noninterest expense $             25,772     $         25,851     $         27,260     $         24,922     $         20,994  
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $             61,840     $         61,005     $         61,253     $         55,781     $         47,929  
Noninterest income 3,442     3,483     4,621     2,854     2,246  
Net losses (gains) on equity securities 13     7     (44 )   (178 )   46  
Net (gains) losses on sales of securities -     -     -     (29 )   -  
Operating revenue $             65,295     $         64,495     $         65,830     $         58,428     $         50,221  
                             
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (2) 39.5 %   40.1 %   41.4 %   42.7 %   41.8 %
                             
Net Interest Margin                            
Average interest-earning assets $        7,031,662     $    6,962,499     $    7,164,545     $    6,584,508     $    5,663,538  
                             
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $             61,840     $         61,005     $         61,253     $         55,781     $         47,929  
Impact of purchase accounting fair value marks (2,237 )   (2,403 )   (3,073 )   (3,457 )   (1,455 )
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $             59,603     $         58,602     $         58,180     $         52,324     $         46,474  
                             
Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.50 %   3.49 %   3.44 %   3.41 %   3.36 %
Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP) (3) 3.37     3.35     3.27     3.20     3.26  
                                                     
(1) Earnings available to common stockholders excluding amortization of intangible assets divided by average tangible common equity.
(2) Operating noninterest expense divided by operating revenue.
(3) Adjusted net interest margin excludes impact of purchase accounting fair value marks.


  As of
  Dec. 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,     Mar. 31,     Dec. 31,  
  2020     2020     2020     2020     2019  
                             
Capital Ratios and Book Value per Share (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Common equity $ 915,310     $ 890,736     $ 867,741     $ 853,710     $ 731,190  
Less: intangible assets (219,349 )   (219,977 )   (220,605 )   (221,263 )   (168,034 )
Tangible common equity $ 695,961     $ 670,759     $ 647,136     $ 632,447     $ 563,156  
                             
Total assets $ 7,547,339     $ 7,449,559     $ 7,617,184     $ 7,279,327     $ 6,174,032  
Less: intangible assets (219,349 )   (219,977 )   (220,605 )   (221,263 )   (168,034 )
Tangible assets $ 7,327,990     $ 7,229,582     $ 7,396,579     $ 7,058,064     $ 6,005,998  
                             
Common shares outstanding 39,785,398     39,753,033     39,753,033     39,704,921     35,072,066  
                             
Common equity ratio (GAAP) 12.13 %   11.96 %   11.39 %   11.73 %   11.84 %
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 9.50     9.28     8.75     8.96     9.38  
                             
Regulatory capital ratios (Bancorp):                            
Leverage ratio 9.51 %   9.30 %   8.99 %   9.20 %   9.54 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.79     10.63     10.04     9.63     9.95  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 10.87     10.72     10.12     9.71     10.04  
Risk-based total capital ratio 15.08     14.94     14.32     12.46     12.95  
                             
Regulatory capital ratios (Bank):                            
Leverage ratio 10.63 %   10.41 %   10.12 %   10.36 %   10.81 %
Common equity Tier 1 risk-based ratio 12.24     12.00     11.38     10.93     11.37  
Risk-based Tier 1 capital ratio 12.24     12.00     11.38     10.93     11.37  
Risk-based total capital ratio 10.00     13.70     12.96     12.25     12.63  
                             
Book value per share (GAAP) $ 23.01     $ 22.41     $ 21.83     $ 21.50     $ 20.85  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 17.49     16.87     16.28     15.93     16.06  
                             
Net Loan (Recoveries) Charge-Off Detail                            
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) :                            
Charge-offs $ 900     $ 257     $ 462     $ 115     $ 1,029  
Recoveries (833 )   (800 )   (4 )   (3 )   (22 )
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ 67     $ (543 )   $ 458     $ 112     $ 1,007  
Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans receivable (annualized) 0.00 %   (0.03 )%   0.03 %   0.01 %   0.08 %
                             
Asset Quality                            
Nonaccrual taxi medallion loans $ 23,024     $ 23,024     $ 23,024     $ 23,024     $ 23,431  
Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 38,672     42,470     41,556     39,349     26,050  
Total nonperforming assets $ 61,696     $ 65,494     $ 64,580     $ 62,373     $ 49,481  
                             
Performing troubled debt restructurings $ 23,655     $ 18,241     $ 20,418     $ 21,293     $ 21,410  
                             
Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 79,226     $ 74,267     $ 68,724     $ 54,169     $ 38,293  
                             
Loans receivable $ 6,236,307     $ 6,251,051     $ 6,363,267     $ 6,009,310     $ 5,113,527  
Less: taxi medallion loans 24,659     24,634     24,603     24,575     24,977  
Loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) $ 6,211,648     $ 6,226,417     $ 6,338,664     $ 5,984,735     $ 5,088,550  
                             
Loans receivable $ 6,236,307     $ 6,251,051     $ 6,363,267     $ 6,009,310     $ 5,113,527  
Less: PPP loans 397,492     474,022     473,999     -     -  
Loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) $ 5,838,815     $ 5,777,029     $ 5,889,268     $ 6,009,310     $ 5,113,527  
                             
Nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) as a % of loans receivable (excluding taxi medallion loans) 0.62 %   0.68 %   0.66 %   0.66 %   0.51 %
Nonaccrual loans as a % of loans receivable 0.99     1.05     1.01     1.04     0.97  
Nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.82     0.88     0.85     0.86     0.80  
ALLL as a % of loans receivable 1.27     1.19     1.08     0.90     0.75  
ALLL as a % of loans receivable (excluding PPP loans) 1.36     1.29     1.17     0.90     0.75  
ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans (excluding taxi medallion loans) 204.9     174.9     165.4     137.7     147.0  
ALLL as a % of nonaccrual loans 128.4     113.4     106.4     86.8     77.4  
                                                     
(4) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.
(5) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.


CONNECTONE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                                          
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS                                            
(dollars in thousands)                                              
    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31, 2020     September 30, 2020     December 31, 2019
    Average                Average                Average           
Interest-earning assets:   Balance   Interest   Rate (7)       Balance   Interest   Rate (7)       Balance   Interest   Rate (7)  
Investment securities (1) (2)   $ 460,471   $ 2,194   1.90 %     $ 420,362   $ 2,176   2.06 %     $ 423,857   $ 2,737   2.56 %
Loans receivable and loans held-for-sale (2) (3) (4) 6,209,631   73,420   4.70       6,288,443   75,028   4.75       5,153,715   65,118   5.01  
Federal funds sold and interest-                                            
bearing deposits with banks   337,172   69   0.08       227,617   47   0.08       60,705   242   1.58  
Restricted investment in bank stock 24,388   374   6.10       26,077   426   6.50       25,261   409   6.42  
Total interest-earning assets 7,031,662   76,057   4.30       6,962,499   77,677   4.44       5,663,538   68,506   4.80  
Allowance for loan losses   (74,943 )             (69,381 )             (39,094 )        
Noninterest-earning assets   584,145               580,884               460,163          
Total assets   $ 7,540,864               $ 7,474,002               $ 6,084,607          
                                               
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Time deposits   $ 1,577,338   $ 6,682   1.69       $ 1,728,129   $ 8,174   1.88       $ 1,533,425   $ 9,573   2.48  
Other interest-bearing deposits 3,094,536   2,948   0.38       2,881,592   3,773   0.52       2,348,752   6,699   1.13  
Total interest-bearing deposits 4,671,874   9,630   0.82       4,609,721   11,947   1.03       3,882,177   16,272   1.66  
                                               
Borrowings   410,098   1,856   1.80       467,399   1,992   1.70       452,837   2,431   2.13  
Subordinated debentures, net of debt issuance costs 202,595   2,699   5.30       202,502   2,700   5.30       128,830   1,839   5.66  
Capital lease obligation   2,164   32   5.88       2,211   33   5.94       2,348   35   5.91  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,286,731   14,217   1.07       5,281,833   16,672   1.26       4,466,192   20,577   1.83  
                                               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,294,447               1,253,235               844,332          
Other liabilities   53,533               55,570               41,910          
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,347,980               1,308,805               886,242          
Stockholders' equity   906,153               883,364               732,173          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,540,864               $ 7,474,002               $ 6,084,607          
                                               
Net interest income (tax equivalent basis)     61,840               61,005               47,929      
Net interest spread (5)           3.23 %             3.18 %             2.97 %
                                               
Net interest margin (6)           3.50 %             3.49 %             3.36 %
                                               
Tax equivalent adjustment       (469 )             (456 )             (498 )    
Net interest income       $ 61,371               $ 60,549               $ 47,431      
______________________________                                              
                                               
(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Includes loan fee income.
(4) Loans include nonaccrual loans.
(5) Represents difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing
liabilities and is presented on a tax equivalent basis.
(6) Represents net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(7) Rates are annualized.

ConnectOne Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
10,442 Screens: TAAT Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio
Sify reports Revenues of INR 6301 Million for Third Quarter of FY 2020-21
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Host 2020 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call on January 28, 2021