 

Patagonia Gold to Commence Drilling at its Tornado and Huracán Gold/Silver Properties, Santa Cruz, Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 13:01  |  51   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”), (PGDC.TSXV) is pleased to announce a new drill program at its wholly-owned Tornado and Huracán gold/silver properties (the “Properties”) in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. The Properties are located approximately 60 km to the SSE of the community of Perito Moreno in the northwest portion of the province. Together, the two blocks of concessions total 7,900 hectares in size and are situated between the multi-million ounce producing San Jose/Huevos Verdes and Cerro Negro mines operated by Hochschild Mining plc / McEwen Mining Inc. and Newmont Corporation, respectively (please see map herein).

The Company obtained the properties in 2019 through an application submitted to the Provincial Mining Department. The Properties are 100% owned by the Company and have no royalty obligations other than the Provincial royalties. Historically there has been very little exploration work completed at the Properties, with large parts covered with post mineral rocks and sediments. Geologic trends recognized at Tornado and Huracán are parallel to, and may be extensions of, those reported at the neighboring mines. A total of 3,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling is planned for the initial phase of drilling along with geologic mapping and sampling. The planned drilling will be focused on geologic features and trends recognized and projected into the Properties.

Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer of Patagonia, commented, “We are excited to commence exploration on our large, Tornado and Huracán properties. The two, adjacent Company concessions are in the highly prospective Deseado Massif, which hosts numerous precious metal deposits like those of the San Jose and Cerro Negro mines.”

The Company expects to commence drilling of up to 3,500 meters of reverse circulation in Q1 2021 with a budget of up to US$1.5 million for drilling, assaying and related work.

Qualified Person’s Statement
Donald J. Birak, an independent geologist and Registered Member of SME and Fellow of AusIMM and the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

QA/QC
Analytical work on samples from the Company’s new Property exploration will be conducted by independent, ISO-certified commercial laboratories and validated by the Company’s normal QA/QC protocols.

Seite 1 von 2


Patagonia Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Patagonia Gold to Commence Drilling at its Tornado and Huracán Gold/Silver Properties, Santa Cruz, Argentina VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”), (PGDC.TSXV) is pleased to announce a new drill program at its wholly-owned Tornado and Huracán gold/silver properties (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
10,442 Screens: TAAT Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio
Sify reports Revenues of INR 6301 Million for Third Quarter of FY 2020-21
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Patagonia Gold to resume exploration at El Tranquilo