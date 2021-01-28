Patagonia Gold to Commence Drilling at its Tornado and Huracán Gold/Silver Properties, Santa Cruz, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patagonia Gold Corp. (“Patagonia” or the “Company”), (PGDC.TSXV) is pleased to announce a new drill program at its wholly-owned Tornado and Huracán gold/silver properties (the “Properties”) in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. The Properties are located approximately 60 km to the SSE of the community of Perito Moreno in the northwest portion of the province. Together, the two blocks of concessions total 7,900 hectares in size and are situated between the multi-million ounce producing San Jose/Huevos Verdes and Cerro Negro mines operated by Hochschild Mining plc / McEwen Mining Inc. and Newmont Corporation, respectively (please see map herein).



The Company obtained the properties in 2019 through an application submitted to the Provincial Mining Department. The Properties are 100% owned by the Company and have no royalty obligations other than the Provincial royalties. Historically there has been very little exploration work completed at the Properties, with large parts covered with post mineral rocks and sediments. Geologic trends recognized at Tornado and Huracán are parallel to, and may be extensions of, those reported at the neighboring mines. A total of 3,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling is planned for the initial phase of drilling along with geologic mapping and sampling. The planned drilling will be focused on geologic features and trends recognized and projected into the Properties.

Christopher van Tienhoven, Chief Executive Officer of Patagonia, commented, “We are excited to commence exploration on our large, Tornado and Huracán properties. The two, adjacent Company concessions are in the highly prospective Deseado Massif, which hosts numerous precious metal deposits like those of the San Jose and Cerro Negro mines.”

The Company expects to commence drilling of up to 3,500 meters of reverse circulation in Q1 2021 with a budget of up to US$1.5 million for drilling, assaying and related work.

Qualified Person’s Statement

Donald J. Birak, an independent geologist and Registered Member of SME and Fellow of AusIMM and the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

QA/QC

Analytical work on samples from the Company’s new Property exploration will be conducted by independent, ISO-certified commercial laboratories and validated by the Company’s normal QA/QC protocols.