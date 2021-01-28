 

NeuroMetrix Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported financial and business highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company is focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of disorders involving the nervous system.

Q4 2020 Highlights:

  • Revenue of $1.8 million was up 6% from $1.7 million in Q4 2019. The business continued to experience headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of positioning Quell for profitability. Gross margin on revenue was $1.3 million or 73.7%, up from 62.2% in Q4 2019.

  • DPNCheck Medicare Advantage sales continued to grow and partially offset slow international sales.   Substantial progress was made towards a major upgrade to the product platform that is expected to launch in H2 2021.

  • Quell made a positive operating contribution reflecting more efficient and focused advertising. Important progress was made on developing new clinical indications for the Quell therapeutic platform.

  • Net loss for the quarter was $0.3 million in comparison with a net loss of $1.1 million in the Q4 2019.

"We are pleased that our prioritization of operating profitability has been effective in reducing our quarterly loss and cash consumption. We are now positioned to resume a focus on growth, while continuing to improve the bottom line,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeuroMetrix. “To this end, we have a number of impactful product development efforts for both DPNCheck and Quell which we expect to launch this year.”

Financials:

Q4 2020 revenues of $1.8 million grew 6% from Q4 2019. The gross margin rate expanded to 73.7%, a gain of 11.5 percentage points over the prior year quarter. Operating expenses of $1.7 million represented a drop of 39%, from $2.7 million in Q4 2019. The net loss of $0.3 million in Q4 2020 was an improvement of $700k from a loss of $1.1 million in the Q4 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, total revenues of $7.4 million declined from $9.3 million in 2019. However, gross margin improved to $5.2 million at a margin rate of 71.2% versus $2.2 million and a rate of 24.2% in the prior year. The margin improvement partially reflected the 2019 business restructuring which included inventory charges contributing to the lower margins in that year. The restructuring positioned the Company with lower operating expenses in 2020 where costs dropped by 47% to $7.3 million versus $13.8 million in the prior year. Net loss in 2020 improved to $2.1 million compared a net loss of $3.8 million in 2019.

Company to Host Live Conference Call and Webcast

NeuroMetrix will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern today, January 28, 2021. The call may be accessed in the United States at 844-787-0799, international at 661-378-9630 using confirmation code 8694435. A replay will be available starting two hours after the call at 855-859-2056 United States and 404-537-3406 international using confirmation code 8694435. It will remain available for one week. The call will also be webcast and accessible at www.NeuroMetrix.com under "Investor Relations".

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of disorders involving the nervous system.  The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter. For more information, visit www.NeuroMetrix.com

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements contained in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding the company’s or management’s expectations regarding the business, as well as events that could have a meaningful impact on the company’s revenues and cash resources. While the company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are accurate, there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of the Company’s business, estimates of future performance, and the ability to successfully develop, receive regulatory clearance, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for any products. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that the company has anticipated. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks, uncertainties and factors referred to in the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that may be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise made public. The company is providing the information in this press release only as of the date hereof, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements.

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins
SVP and Chief Financial Officer
781-314-2761
neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  Quarters Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Revenues $ 1,809,732     $ 1,706,903     $ 7,377,975     $ 9,272,522  
               
Cost of revenues 475,527     644,560     2,128,417     7,026,899  
               
Gross profit 1,334,205     1,062,343     5,249,558     2,245,623  
               
Operating expenses:              
Research and development 544,747     736,836     2,391,316     3,101,976  
Sales and marketing 292,417     708,212     1,436,806     4,755,168  
General and administrative 823,194     1,276,258     3,516,340     5,923,190  
               
Total operating expenses 1,660,358     2,721,306     7,344,462     13,780,334  
               
Loss from operations (326,153 )   (1,658,963 )   (2,094,904 )   (11,534,711 )
               
Other income:              
Collaboration income     600,000         7,116,667  
Other income 386     2,233     2,709     45,030  
               
Total other income 386     602,233     2,709     7,761,697  
               
Net loss $ (325,767 )   $ (1,056,730 )   $ (2,092,195 )   $ (3,773,014 )
                               

NeuroMetrix, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

  December 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019
           
Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,226,213     $ 3,126,206  
Other current assets   1,863,653       2,304,608  
Noncurrent assets   904,709       1,462,872  
Total assets $ 7,994,575     $ 6,893,686  
               
Current liabilities $ 2,285,390     $ 3,446,778  
Lease Obligation, net of current portion   461,410       916,674  
Stockholders’ equity   5,247,775       2,530,234  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,994,575     $ 6,893,686  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NeuroMetrix Reports Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Results WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported financial and business highlights for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. The Company is focused on the development and global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
10,442 Screens: TAAT Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio
Sify reports Revenues of INR 6301 Million for Third Quarter of FY 2020-21
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board