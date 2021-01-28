EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of EYP-1901 for the Treatment of Wet AMD

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 1 clinical trial of EYP-1901 as a potential twice-yearly sustained delivery anti-VEGF treatment targeting wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

EYP-1901 leverages the Company’s proprietary Durasert drug delivery technology that has been used in four FDA-approved products, including EyePoint’s YUTIQ for chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. EYP-1901 uses a bioerodible Durasert formulation combined with a clinically validated anti-VEGF molecule, vorolanib. In oral formulation, vorolanib demonstrated efficacy and ocular safety through Phase 2 trials in wet AMD. In addition to wet AMD, EYP-1901 is anticipated to be studied for the potential treatment of diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion in future clinical trials.