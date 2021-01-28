 

Honey Badger Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Donna McLean as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Ms. McLean is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of financial reporting and corporate administration.

Ms. McLean has served as Chief Financial Officer and Controller for numerous publicly-traded and private companies including a number of mineral exploration companies. She serves as Senior Accountant with Grove Corporate Services Ltd. (www.grovecorp.ca) that provides governance, accounting and administrative services to small-cap public and private companies in Canada. Ms. McLean also serves as Chief Financial Officer for Firestone Ventures Inc. and Avidian Gold Corp.

Chad Williams, Chairman and Interim CEO commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Donna to the Honey Badger team. She brings a depth of experience in financial reporting and business management that will be of great benefit to our Company as we position for growth and value generation.”

Ms. McLean will be joined by Mr. Igor Zonenschein, Manager of Governance and Regulatory Affairs with Grove Corporate Services, who will be assuming the role of Corporate Secretary for the Company.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario including an expansive interest in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver Project. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com/.

Or contact: Ms. Christina Slater at cslater@honeybadgersilver.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

 




