Honey Badger Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Ms. McLean has served as Chief Financial Officer and Controller for numerous publicly-traded and private companies including a number of mineral exploration companies. She serves as Senior Accountant with Grove Corporate Services Ltd. ( www.grovecorp.ca ) that provides governance, accounting and administrative services to small-cap public and private companies in Canada. Ms. McLean also serves as Chief Financial Officer for Firestone Ventures Inc. and Avidian Gold Corp.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Donna McLean as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Ms. McLean is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of financial reporting and corporate administration.

Chad Williams, Chairman and Interim CEO commented, “We are very pleased to welcome Donna to the Honey Badger team. She brings a depth of experience in financial reporting and business management that will be of great benefit to our Company as we position for growth and value generation.”

Ms. McLean will be joined by Mr. Igor Zonenschein, Manager of Governance and Regulatory Affairs with Grove Corporate Services, who will be assuming the role of Corporate Secretary for the Company.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario including an expansive interest in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver Project. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com/.

Or contact: Ms. Christina Slater at cslater@honeybadgersilver.com.

