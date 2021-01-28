American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

“Our fourth-quarter financial results close out the most challenging year in our company’s history,” said American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker. “However, we couldn’t be prouder of the American Airlines team and the great things they accomplished last year. Through collaboration, resourcefulness and hard work, our team did its part to keep the economy moving. The American team flew more customers than any other airline in 2020, and they did so safely and with the utmost care.

“As we look to the year ahead, 2021 will be a year of recovery. While we don’t know exactly when passenger demand will return, as vaccine distribution takes hold and travel restrictions are lifted, we will be ready. We are confident that the actions we have taken to improve our customer experience, enhance our network and increase our efficiency position us well for the future.”

American took a number of steps in 2020 to respond to the pandemic and strengthen its business, with an emphasis on supporting its team members, customers and communities; reducing costs; and improving its liquidity position.

To support its team members, customers and communities, American:

Enhanced its cleaning procedures at airports and onboard aircraft under the guidance of its Travel Health Advisory Panel, earning the STAR Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council for effective cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention practices onboard its aircraft and in its lounges.

Introduced a preflight coronavirus (COVID-19) testing program to help reopen certain international travel markets. American now offers testing for many international destinations and has introduced at-home testing for customers traveling to all U.S. locations that require negative tests.

Began the rollout of mobile wellness wallet solution VeriFLY to make domestic and international travel simpler. Travelers can now easily understand COVID-19 testing and documentation requirements for their destination and streamline airport check-in through digital verification. Starting today, customers also will be able to use VeriFLY for travel from the United States to the U.K. and Canada.

Eliminated fees for: Ticket changes on all domestic and international itineraries when traveling from North and South America, with the exception of Basic Economy fares that are nonchangeable. Mileage redeposits for canceled award bookings. Domestic same-day standby. Booking reservations by phone.

Made it easier for top-tier customers to earn AAdvantage elite status in 2020 and 2021, paused mileage expiration through June 30, 2021, and extended 2020 AAdvantage status into early 2022 for all members.

Launched the company’s first cargo-only flights since 1984 to transport critical goods, including the COVID-19 vaccine, and increased service to include 41 destinations for strategic cargo-only opportunities. American helped customers move nearly 800 million pounds of critical goods around the world in 2020, including 167 million pounds on the airline’s more than 5,200 cargo-only flights.

Announced its goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and detailed the company’s strategy and pathway in its ESG Report.



To reduce costs and conserve cash, American:

Removed more than $17 billion from its operating and capital budgets for 2020 primarily through reduced flying.

Incorporated more than $1.3 billion of permanent non-volume, non-fuel efficiency cost-saving measures into 2021 operating plan.

Retired five aircraft types (Embraer 190, Boeing 757, Boeing 767, Airbus A330 and Bombardier CRJ200), along with a number of older regional aircraft. The company also placed certain older Boeing 737-800 aircraft into temporary storage. These changes removed more than 150 aircraft from the fleet and brought forward significant cost savings and efficiencies associated with operating fewer aircraft types, giving American the youngest fleet among the U.S. network carriers.

Reached an agreement with Boeing to secure rights to defer deliveries of 18 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and finalized a series of sale-leaseback transactions to finance its Airbus A321 aircraft deliveries in 2021. To date, five of the 18 737 MAX deferral rights have been exercised.

Reset its international capacity and network for 2021, including exiting 19 international routes from six hubs.

Reduced non-aircraft capital expense by $700 million in 2020 and another $300 million in 2021 through reductions in fleet modification work, the elimination of ground service equipment purchases, and pausing noncritical facility investments and IT projects.

Introduced programs to right-size its frontline and management teams. In total, more than 20,000 team members opted to participate in a voluntary early out or long-term partially paid leave during the year, and the company reduced its management and support staff team by approximately 30%.

Made the difficult decision to proceed with furloughs to reduce headcount absent an extension of the CARES Act Payroll Support Program (PSP). American’s furloughed team members have since had their pay and benefits reinstated with the passage of a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package that renewed the PSP from Dec. 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021.

To improve its liquidity position, American:

Reduced its daily cash burn rate 3 from nearly $100 million in April 2020 to approximately $30 million in the fourth quarter. This improvement was driven by the company’s revenue and cost-reduction initiatives throughout the year.

from nearly $100 million in April 2020 to approximately $30 million in the fourth quarter. This improvement was driven by the company’s revenue and cost-reduction initiatives throughout the year. Secured approximately $9 billion in financial assistance through two rounds of PSP legislation and executed an agreement with the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the CARES Act loan program that gives the company access to up to $7.5 billion of secured term loans, of which $550 million has been drawn.

Raised more than $13 billion during the year through various other equity and debt offerings.

Expects to end the first quarter with approximately $15.0 billion in total available liquidity.

Network and partnerships

American reset its network in 2020 to play to the strengths of its hubs and take advantage of its younger and simplified fleet. The airline also established new and innovative partnerships with Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways that will create the best and largest network for customers on the West Coast and in the Northeast. These partnerships will allow for efficient growth, including the launch of new service in 2021 between Seattle and London, Shanghai and Bangalore, and between New York and Tel Aviv and Athens.

Demand and capacity outlook

The company will continue to match its forward capacity with observed bookings trends. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, American expects its first-quarter system capacity to be down 45%, with total revenue expected to be down 60 to 65%.

Conference call and webcast details

The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results call at 7:30 a.m. CST today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website through Feb. 28.

Notes

See the accompanying notes in the Financial Tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

1. The company recognized $36 million of nonoperating net special items during the fourth quarter of 2020. These net special items principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments and treasury rate lock derivative instruments.



2. The 2020 12-month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $3.7 billion of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by $1.5 billion of fleet impairment charges, $1.4 billion of salary and medical costs primarily associated with certain team members who opted in to voluntary early retirement programs offered as a result of reductions to the company's operation due to COVID-19, and $228 million of one-time labor contract expenses resulting from the ratification of a new contract with the company's maintenance and fleet service team members, including signing bonuses and adjustments to vacation accruals resulting from pay rate increases.



The 2020 12-month period regional operating special items, net principally included $444 million of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by $117 million of fleet impairment charges and $18 million of salary and medical costs primarily associated with the voluntary early retirement programs as discussed above.

The company recognized $170 million of nonoperating net special items in 2020. These net special items principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments and treasury rate lock derivative instruments as well as charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments.

3. A reconciliation of this calculation can be found in the tables that follow.



About American Airlines Group

American’s purpose is to care for people on life’s journey. Shares of Agmerican Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements contained in this report should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “continue,” “seek,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “if current trends continue,” “optimistic,” “forecast” and other similar words. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the company’s plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, estimates and strategies for the future, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current objectives, beliefs and expectations, and they are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and financial position and timing of certain events to differ materially from the information in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (especially in Part I, Item 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors), and other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other factors of which the company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in the forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak to economic conditions and the travel industry in general and the financial position and operating results of the company in particular have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly update or supplement any forward-looking statement to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting these forward-looking statements other than as required by law. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the statement.

Corporate Communications

mediarelations@aa.com

Investor Relations

investor.relations@aa.com





American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended December 31, Percent 12 Months Ended December 31, Percent 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Operating revenues: Passenger $ 3,190 $ 10,347 (69.2 ) $ 14,518 $ 42,010 (65.4 ) Cargo 285 216 32.0 769 863 (10.8 ) Other 552 750 (26.5 ) 2,050 2,895 (29.2 ) Total operating revenues 4,027 11,313 (64.4 ) 17,337 45,768 (62.1 ) Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 516 1,816 (71.6 ) 2,581 7,526 (65.7 ) Salaries, wages and benefits 2,577 3,100 (16.9 ) 10,960 12,609 (13.1 ) Regional expenses: Fuel 182 475 (61.6 ) 821 1,869 (56.1 ) Depreciation and amortization 79 90 (12.3 ) 325 336 (3.1 ) Other 992 1,355 (26.8 ) 3,746 5,296 (29.3 ) Maintenance, materials and repairs 330 635 (48.0 ) 1,583 2,380 (33.5 ) Other rent and landing fees 387 487 (20.5 ) 1,536 2,055 (25.3 ) Aircraft rent 336 330 2.0 1,341 1,326 1.1 Selling expenses 94 407 (76.9 ) 513 1,602 (68.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 484 513 (5.7 ) 2,040 1,982 3.0 Special items, net - 147 (99.9 ) (657 ) 635 nm Other 565 1,229 (54.0 ) 2,969 5,087 (41.6 ) Total operating expenses 6,542 10,584 (38.2 ) 27,758 42,703 (35.0 ) Operating income (loss) (2,515 ) 729 nm (1) (10,421 ) 3,065 nm Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 5 24 (80.0 ) 41 127 (67.7 ) Interest expense, net (376 ) (265 ) 41.6 (1,227 ) (1,095 ) 12.0 Other income, net 77 83 (7.2 ) 154 159 (3.2 ) Total nonoperating expense, net (294 ) (158 ) 85.5 (1,032 ) (809 ) 27.5 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,809 ) 571 nm (11,453 ) 2,256 nm Income tax provision (benefit) (631 ) 157 nm (2,568 ) 570 nm Net income (loss) $ (2,178 ) $ 414

nm $ (8,885 ) $ 1,686 nm Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (3.81 ) $ 0.95 $ (18.36 ) $ 3.80 Diluted $ (3.81 ) $ 0.95 $ (18.36 ) $ 3.79 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 571,984 434,578 483,888 443,363 Diluted 571,984 435,659 483,888 444,269 Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Operating Statistics (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended December 31, 12 Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Mainline Revenue passenger miles (millions) 17,222 51,675 (66.7 ) % 77,065 212,859 (63.8 ) % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 27,169 60,985 (55.4 ) % 119,567 248,833 (51.9 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 63.4 84.7 (21.3 ) pts 64.5 85.5 (21.0 ) pts Passenger enplanements (thousands) 15,726 38,757 (59.4 ) % 65,756 155,821 (57.8 ) % Departures (thousands) 141 279 (49.3 ) % 619 1,115 (44.5 ) % Aircraft at end of period (1) 855 942 (9.2 ) % 855 942 (9.2 ) % Block hours (thousands) 425 847 (49.8 ) % 1,811 3,456 (47.6 ) % Average stage length (miles) 1,171 1,177 (0.5 ) % 1,132 1,202 (5.8 ) % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 414 895 (53.8 ) % 1,752 3,667 (52.2 ) % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 1.25 2.03 (38.5 ) % 1.47 2.05 (28.2 ) % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 78,300 104,200 (24.9 ) % 78,300 104,200 (24.9 ) % Regional (2) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 4,081 7,242 (43.7 ) % 14,760 28,393 (48.0 ) % Available seat miles (millions) 6,050 9,287 (34.9 ) % 23,600 36,255 (34.9 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 67.4 78.0 (10.6 ) pts 62.5 78.3 (15.8 ) pts Passenger enplanements (thousands) 7,911 15,096 (47.6 ) % 29,568 59,361 (50.2 ) % Aircraft at end of period (3) 544 605 (10.1 ) % 544 605 (10.1 ) % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 138 222 (38.0 ) % 545 870 (37.4 ) % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 1.33 2.14 (38.0 ) % 1.51 2.15 (29.9 ) % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period (4) 24,400 29,500 (17.3 ) % 24,400 29,500 (17.3 ) % Total Mainline & Regional Revenue passenger miles (millions) 21,303 58,917 (63.8 ) % 91,825 241,252 (61.9 ) % Available seat miles (millions) 33,219 70,272 (52.7 ) % 143,167 285,088 (49.8 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 64.1 83.8 (19.7 ) pts 64.1 84.6 (20.5 ) pts Yield (cents) 14.98 17.56 (14.7 ) % 15.81 17.41 (9.2 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 9.60 14.72 (34.8 ) % 10.14 14.74 (31.2 ) % Total revenue per ASM (cents) 12.12 16.10 (24.7 ) % 12.11 16.05 (24.6 ) % Cargo ton miles (millions) 434 599 (27.5 ) % 1,383 2,489 (44.4 ) % Cargo yield per ton mile (cents) 65.63 36.03 82.2 % 55.63 34.67 60.5 % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 23,637 53,853 (56.1 ) % 95,324 215,182 (55.7 ) % Aircraft at end of period (1) (3) 1,399 1,547 (9.6 ) % 1,399 1,547 (9.6 ) % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 552 1,117 (50.6 ) % 2,297 4,537 (49.4 ) % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 1.27 2.05 (38.2 ) % 1.48 2.07 (28.5 ) % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 102,700 133,700 (23.2 ) % 102,700 133,700 (23.2 ) % Operating cost per ASM (cents) 19.69 15.06 30.8 % 19.39 14.98 29.4 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents) 19.69 14.85 32.6 % 20.06 14.75 36.0 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents) 17.59 11.59 51.8 % 17.69 11.46 54.4 % (1) Excludes 22 Boeing 737-800 mainline aircraft that are in temporary storage. (2) Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers. (3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excludes 27 regional aircraft that are in temporary storage as follows: 18 Embraer 140, seven Embraer 175 and two Embraer 145. (4) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries. Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended December 31, 12 Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Domestic (1) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 17,915 40,436 (55.7 ) % 73,083 161,580 (54.8 ) % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 26,392 48,068 (45.1 ) % 112,349 189,221 (40.6 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 67.9 84.1 (16.2 ) pts 65.0 85.4 (20.4 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 2,663 7,833 (66.0 ) % 11,765 30,881 (61.9 ) % Yield (cents) 14.86 19.37 (23.3 ) % 16.10 19.11 (15.8 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 10.09 16.30 (38.1 ) % 10.47 16.32 (35.8 ) % Latin America (2) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 2,956 7,235 (59.1 ) % 11,405 31,029 (63.2 ) % Available seat miles (millions) 4,732 8,476 (44.2 ) % 16,273 36,653 (55.6 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 62.5 85.4 (22.9 ) pts 70.1 84.7 (14.6 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 466 1,218 (61.7 ) % 1,852 5,047 (63.3 ) % Yield (cents) 15.76 16.83 (6.3 ) % 16.24 16.27 (0.2 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 9.85 14.37 (31.5 ) % 11.38 13.77 (17.3 ) % Atlantic Revenue passenger miles (millions) 266 7,639 (96.5 ) % 4,982 34,152 (85.4 ) % Available seat miles (millions) 1,368 9,372 (85.4 ) % 10,251 42,010 (75.6 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 19.4 81.5 (62.1 ) pts 48.6 81.3 (32.7 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 33 947 (96.5 ) % 654 4,624 (85.9 ) % Yield (cents) 12.49 12.40 0.8 % 13.13 13.54 (3.0 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 2.43 10.11 (76.0 ) % 6.38 11.01 (42.0 ) % Pacific Revenue passenger miles (millions) 166 3,607 (95.4 ) % 2,355 14,491 (83.7 ) % Available seat miles (millions) 727 4,356 (83.3 ) % 4,294 17,204 (75.0 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 22.9 82.8 (59.9 ) pts 54.8 84.2 (29.4 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 28 349 (91.8 ) % 247 1,458 (83.1 ) % Yield (cents) 17.15 9.68 77.2 % 10.49 10.06 4.2 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 3.92 8.02 (51.1 ) % 5.75 8.47 (32.1 ) % Total International Revenue passenger miles (millions) 3,388 18,481 (81.7 ) % 18,742 79,672 (76.5 ) % Available seat miles (millions) 6,827 22,204 (69.3 ) % 30,818 95,867 (67.9 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 49.6 83.2 (33.6 ) pts 60.8 83.1 (22.3 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 527 2,514 (79.0 ) % 2,753 11,129 (75.3 ) % Yield (cents) 15.58 13.60 14.5 % 14.69 13.97 5.2 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 7.73 11.32 (31.7 ) % 8.93 11.61 (23.0 ) % (1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. (2) Latin America results include the Caribbean. Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.





Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information American Airlines Group Inc. (the company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis. The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:

- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Operating Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure) Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items allows management an additional tool to understand the company’s core operating performance.

Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure). Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and aircraft fuel to evaluate the company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude aircraft fuel and net special items allows management an additional tool to understand and analyze the company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance. 3 Months Ended December 31, Percent Change 12 Months Ended December 31, Percent Change Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions, except per share amounts) (in millions, except per share amounts) Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ (2,809 ) $ 571 $ (11,453 ) $ 2,256 Pre-tax net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) - 147 (657 ) 635 Regional operating special items, net (2) - - (309 ) 6 Nonoperating special items, net (3) (36 ) (39 ) 170 3 Total pre-tax net special items (36 ) 108 (796 ) 644 Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ (2,845 ) $ 679 nm $ (12,249 ) $ 2,900 nm Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ (2,809 ) $ 571 $ (11,453 ) $ 2,256 Total operating revenues as reported $ 4,027 $ 11,313 $ 17,337 $ 45,768 Pre-tax margin -69.7 % 5.0 % -66.1 % 4.9 % Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ (2,845 ) $ 679 $ (12,249 ) $ 2,900 Total operating revenues as reported $ 4,027 $ 11,313 $ 17,337 $ 45,768 Pre-tax margin excluding net special items -70.7 % 6.0 % -70.7 % 6.3 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items Net income (loss) as reported $ (2,178 ) $ 414 $ (8,885 ) $ 1,686 Net special items: Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2), (3) (36 ) 108 (796 ) 644 Net tax effect of net special items 4 (20 ) 170 (151 ) Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ (2,210 ) $ 502 nm $ (9,511 ) $ 2,179 nm Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ (2,210 ) $ 502 $ (9,511 ) $ 2,179 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 571,984 434,578 483,888 443,363 Diluted 571,984 435,659 483,888 444,269 Earnings (loss) per share excluding net special items: Basic $ (3.86 ) $ 1.15 $ (19.66 ) $ 4.91 Diluted $ (3.86 ) $ 1.15 $ (19.66 ) $ 4.90 3 Months Ended December 31, 12 Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in millions) (in millions) Operating income (loss) as reported $ (2,515 ) $ 729 $ (10,421 ) $ 3,065 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) - 147 (657 ) 635 Regional operating special items, net (2) - - (309 ) 6 Operating income (loss) excluding net special items $ (2,515 ) $ 876 $ (11,387 ) $ 3,706 Reconciliation of Total Operating Cost per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel Total operating expenses as reported $ 6,542 $ 10,584 $ 27,758 $ 42,703 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) - (147 ) 657 (635 ) Regional operating special items, net (2) - - 309 (6 ) Total operating expenses, excluding net special items 6,542 10,437 28,724 42,062 Fuel: Aircraft fuel and related taxes - mainline (516 ) (1,816 ) (2,581 ) (7,526 ) Aircraft fuel and related taxes - regional (182 ) (475 ) (821 ) (1,869 ) Total operating expenses, excluding net special items and fuel $ 5,844 $ 8,146 $ 25,322 $ 32,667 (in cents) (in cents) Total operating expenses per ASM as reported 19.69 15.06 19.39 14.98 Operating net special items per ASM: Mainline operating special items, net (1) - (0.21 ) 0.46 (0.22 ) Regional operating special items, net (2) - - 0.22 - Total operating expenses per ASM, excluding net special items 19.69 14.85 20.06 14.75 Fuel per ASM: Aircraft fuel and related taxes - mainline (1.55 ) (2.58 ) (1.80 ) (2.64 ) Aircraft fuel and related taxes - regional (0.55 ) (0.68 ) (0.57 ) (0.66 ) Total operating expenses per ASM, excluding net special items and fuel 17.59 11.59 17.69 11.46 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. FOOTNOTES: (1) The 2020 twelve month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $3.7 billion of Payroll Support Program (PSP) financial assistance, offset in part by $1.5 billion of fleet impairment charges, $1.4 billion of salary and medical costs primarily associated with certain team members who opted in to voluntary early retirement programs offered as a result of reductions to the company's operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and $228 million of one-time labor contract expenses resulting from the ratification of a new contract with the company's maintenance and fleet service team members, including signing bonuses and adjustments to vacation accruals resulting from pay rate increases.

Cash payments related to the special charges for salary and medical costs primarily associated with the voluntary early retirement programs discussed above were approximately $195 million and $365 million for the 2020 fourth quarter and twelve month period, respectively. Fleet impairment charges resulted from the company's decision to retire certain aircraft earlier than planned driven by the decline in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aircraft retired include Airbus A330-200, Boeing 757, Boeing 767, Airbus A330-300 and Embraer 190 aircraft. The 2020 twelve month period fleet impairment charges included a $1.4 billion non-cash write-down of mainline aircraft and spare parts and $102 million in cash charges primarily for impairment of right-of-use assets and lease return costs. The 2019 fourth quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $85 million of merger integration expenses and $39 million of fleet restructuring expenses. The 2019 twelve month period mainline operating special items, net principally included $271 million of fleet restructuring expenses, a $213 million non-cash impairment charge principally related to the retirement of the company's Embraer E190 fleet and $191 million of merger integration expenses, offset in part by a $53 million credit to reduce certain litigation reserves. (2) The 2020 twelve month period regional operating special items, net included $444 million of PSP financial assistance, offset in part by $117 million of fleet impairment charges and $18 million of salary and medical costs primarily associated with certain team members who opted in to voluntary early retirement programs offered as a result of reductions to the company's operation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fleet impairment charges principally included a non-cash write-down of regional aircraft and spare parts resulting from the company’s decision to retire certain aircraft earlier than planned driven by the decline in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aircraft retired include certain Embraer 140 and Bombardier CRJ200 aircraft. (3) Principally included mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments and treasury rate lock derivative instruments as well as charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments.





Average Daily Cash Burn The company's average daily cash burn is presented in the table below, which is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is useful information to investors and others in evaluating the company's liquidity position and cash flows from its core operating performance. The company defines cash burn as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, net cash provided by (used in) investing activities and net cash provided by (used in) financing activities, adjusted for (1) CARES Act Payroll Support Program grant proceeds, (2) net purchases (proceeds from sale) of short-term investments and restricted short-term investments, (3) proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs, but excluding aircraft financing, (4) proceeds from issuance of equity, (5) prepayments of long-term debt and (6) other cash flows that are not representative of our core operating performance. This non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. 3 Months Ended

December 31, 2020 3 Months Ended

September 30, 2020 3 Months Ended

June 30, 2020 (in millions, except days in period) Net cash used in operating activities $ (2,800 ) $ (2,604 ) $ (908 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,696 923 (6,799 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,206 1,511 7,688 Adjustments: CARES Act Payroll Support Program grant proceeds - (525 ) (3,693 ) Net purchases (proceeds from sale) of short-term investments and restricted short-term investments (1,422 ) (1,391 ) 6,608 Proceeds from issuance of non-aircraft long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs - (1,926 ) (7,714 ) Proceeds from issuance of equity (1,443 ) - (1,525 ) Prepayments of long-term debt - - 1,047 Other - - - Total cash burn (1) $ (2,763 ) $ (4,012 ) $ (5,296 ) Days in period 92 92 91 Average daily cash burn $ (30 ) $ (44 ) $ (58 ) Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Of the total cash burn for each of the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, approximately $515 million, $540 million and $505 million were cash payments for debt amortization, respectively, and approximately $195 million, $120 million and $50 million were cash payments for salary and medical costs principally for our voluntary early retirement programs, respectively, totaling an equivalent of approximately $8 million per day, $8 million per day and $6 million per day, respectively.





American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (6,543 ) $ 3,815 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and aircraft purchase deposits (1,958 ) (4,268 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 665 850 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 351 54 Purchases of short-term investments (5,873 ) (3,184 ) Sales of short-term investments 2,803 4,144 Proceeds from vendor 90 250 Increase in restricted short-term investments (308 ) (3 ) Other investing activities (112 ) (86 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,342 ) (2,243 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 11,780 3,960 Payments on long-term debt and finance leases (3,535 ) (4,190 ) Proceeds from issuance of equity 2,970 - Deferred financing costs (93 ) (61 ) Treasury stock repurchases and shares withheld for taxes pursuant to employee stock plans (173 ) (1,097 ) Dividend payments (43 ) (178 ) Other financing activities 88 (2 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 10,994 (1,568 ) Net increase in cash and restricted cash 109 4 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of year 290 286 Cash and restricted cash at end of year (1) $ 399 $ 290 (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 245 $ 280 Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments 154 10 Total cash and restricted cash $ 399 $ 290





American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except shares) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 245 $ 280 Short-term investments 6,619 3,546 Restricted cash and short-term investments 609 158 Accounts receivable, net 1,342 1,750 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net 1,614 1,851 Prepaid expenses and other 666 621 Total current assets 11,095 8,206 Operating property and equipment Flight equipment 37,816 42,537 Ground property and equipment 9,194 9,443 Equipment purchase deposits 1,446 1,674 Total property and equipment, at cost 48,456 53,654 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (16,757 ) (18,659 ) Total property and equipment, net 31,699 34,995 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,039 8,737 Other assets Goodwill 4,091 4,091 Intangibles, net 2,029 2,084 Deferred tax asset 3,239 645 Other assets 1,816 1,237 Total other assets 11,175 8,057 Total assets $ 62,008 $ 59,995 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases $ 2,797 $ 2,861 Accounts payable 1,196 2,062 Accrued salaries and wages 1,716 1,541 Air traffic liability 4,757 4,808 Loyalty program liability 2,033 3,193 Operating lease liabilities 1,651 1,708 Other accrued liabilities 2,419 2,138 Total current liabilities 16,569 18,311 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 29,796 21,454 Pension and postretirement benefits 7,069 6,052 Loyalty program liability 7,162 5,422 Operating lease liabilities 6,777 7,421 Other liabilities 1,502 1,453 Total noncurrent liabilities 52,306 41,802 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, 621,479,522 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 6 4 Additional paid-in capital 6,894 3,945 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,103 ) (6,331 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (6,664 ) 2,264 Total stockholders' deficit (6,867 ) (118 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 62,008 $ 59,995







