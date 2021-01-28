Capital Senior Living Launches New Memory Care Program “Magnolia Trails”

Magnolia Trails evolved out of one of the Company’s communities where the local leadership team observed improvements in resident emotional and physical well-being as a result of highly individualized programming. In partnership with internal experts and dementia care consultant and author Rachel Wonderlin, the Company applied these best practices to establish the key tenets of Magnolia Trails.

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: CSU) announces the introduction of its new memory care program, Magnolia Trails, which was developed to meet the growing need for individualized programming for residents receiving memory care services.

The program is designed to engage the five senses to create calming yet stimulating spaces and tailored care plans that meet residents’ changing and evolving needs. Each resident’s preferences and current cognitive state influences his or her experience—from the physical layout and design of the space, to dining options, to programs and activities.

Aspects of the program include playing light background music that aligns with the generation living in the community, caregivers wearing business casual shirts and khakis rather than uniforms or scrubs, and team members sharing items with residents that spark positive memories of family members or past experiences.

The same responsive, sensory-focused approach is taken with dining. A dynamic menu of options is served throughout the day in a flexible but consistent manner. Staff members provide warm, scented washcloths before each meal and incorporate inviting, calming aromas and soft music to enhance the ambiance.

Because Magnolia Trails is focused on the best way to engage each individual resident, employees learn about and incorporate residents’ personal histories and interests into their ongoing daily interactions. Comforting hands-on activities are always available, such as flower arranging, puzzles and matching games. Interactive experience stations, such as pet care, gardening, tool benches are also always available.