 

Stryve Foods LLC, an Emerging Healthy Snacking Platform, to list on NASDAQ through business combination with Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Combined company to focus on manufacturing and marketing highly differentiated healthy snacks that disrupt traditional snacking categories

The transaction values the combined company at an enterprise value of $170 million and is expected to provide approximately $67 million in gross cash proceeds to the Company.  As part of the transaction, Andina and Stryve raised over $50 million of fully committed capital.

The business combination is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021. The combined company will be named Stryve Foods, Inc. and remain listed on the NASDAQ under ticker SNAX

Joint webcast scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET

NEW YORK and PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods LLC (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack platform disrupting traditional snacking categories, and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: “ANDA”) (“Andina”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Stryve becoming a public company.  Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Stryve Foods, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SNAX.

In connection with the business combination announcement, the companies executed definitive agreements with institutional investors for an oversubscribed common stock PIPE of $42.5 million at $10.00 per share. Stryve simultaneously has secured a $10.6 million bridge note offering with accredited and institutional investors with funds being made available immediately for general working capital purposes. The bridge note offering will convert into common stock immediately prior to the business combination closing.

Stryve Foods is on a mission to help Americans snack better and live happier, more fulfilling lives by giving Americans new snacking options that are high in protein, low in sugar with no artificial ingredients. Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer, Jaxie Alt, stated, “Eating healthier is a long-term consumer trend in America that is here to stay – yet most of the snacks in America are highly processed foods with little true nutritional value. Our Stryve products are a revolution in snacking that Americans are looking for…snacks that are high protein, no to low sugar, with nothing artificial AND they taste amazing.”

