Microbix Viral Transport Medium Now Available

At the request of the Government of Ontario, Microbix has created a secure and locally-based supply of high-quality VTM, any shortage of which limits capacity for COVID-19 testing. Microbix has begun its VTM production at 50,000 vials per week using semi-automated methods and, again at Ontario’s request, is targeting more-automated production of over 400,000 vials per week by the end of its fiscal 2021.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, is pleased to announce the commercial availability of its viral transport medium (VTM) to support Canadian RT-PCR (molecular) testing for the virus causing COVID-19 disease.

In October 2020, the Honorable Vic Fedeli, Minister of MEDJCT, Minister responsible for OTF, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Nipissing, approved an Ontario Together Fund grant of $1.45 million to cover 50% of the cost to scale-up production of two emerging Microbix product lines – its VTM (now branded as DxTM), and its growing portfolio of test quality assessment products (QAPs) which are helping manage the pandemic across Canada, and in Australia, the EU, Scandinavia, the UK, and the US.

DxTM is now available for use throughout Canada, manufactured and distributed under Microbix’s Health Canada Medical Devices Establishment License (MDEL) and its ISO quality management systems. The suitability of DxTM has been evaluated across multiple test platforms by Public Health Ontario – based on trials of hundreds of samples provided by Microbix. DxTM is produced entirely at Microbix’s facilities in Mississauga, Ontario and its critical ingredients and materials are sourced from Canadian suppliers.

Microbix is currently in discussions with Plexxus, a leading supply-chain organization that supports hospitals in Ontario, to procure DxTM for testing programs within the province. Any supply of DxTM not procured by Plexxus or other representatives of the Government of Ontario will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis – including to other provinces and private testing organizations.

DxTM is provided in a vial that is sized to accommodate nasopharyngeal swab segments of up to 10 cm in length. Internal and external studies indicate excellent viral RNA recovery and strong product shelf-life. Further DxTM information is available at www.microbix.com and purchase enquiries can be made by e-mail to customer.service@microbix.com. COVID-19 testing organizations are also encouraged to use Microbix’s PROCEEDx “RUO” samples or REDx “IVD” controls to support molecular or antigen tests.