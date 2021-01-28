 

Proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Governance Committee to UPM-Kymmene Corporation’s Annual General Meeting

UPM-Kymmene Corporation       Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange        28 January 2021 at 14:00 EET

Proposals of the Board of Directors and the Nomination and Governance Committee to UPM-Kymmene Corporation’s Annual General Meeting

UPM-Kymmene Corporation’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, 30 March 2021, starting at 14.00 EEST in UPM-Kymmene Corporation’s headquarters at Biofore House, Alvar Aallon katu 1, Helsinki, Finland. The notice of the Annual General Meeting will be published separately at a later date on the Company's website and as a stock exchange release. Due to Covid-19 pandemic the participation and exercise of shareholder rights in the Annual General Meeting will be possible only by voting in advance and by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance in accordance with the instructions given in the notice and otherwise by the Company. It is not possible to attend the meeting in person.

The Board of Directors and the Nomination and Governance Committee of UPM-Kymmene Corporation have today made the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting:

Resolution on the use of the profit shown on the balance sheet and the payment of dividend

The Board of Directors proposes that a dividend of EUR 1.30 per share be paid based on the balance sheet to be adopted for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the Company’s shareholders’ register held by Euroclear Finland Oy on the dividend record date 1 April 2021. The Board of Directors proposes that the dividend be paid on 12 April 2021.

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting adopts the Remuneration Report for the year 2020. The Remuneration Report for the year 2020 will be published by a stock exchange release and will be available on the Company’s website at www.upm.com/agm2021 as of 2 March 2021.

Resolution on the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors’ Nomination and Governance Committee proposes that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors be raised, as it has remained unchanged since 2017 and that the Chair of the Board of Directors be paid an annual base fee of EUR 195,000 (previously EUR 190,000), Deputy Chair of the Board EUR 140,000 (previously EUR 135,000) and other members of the Board EUR 115,000 (previously EUR 110,000).

