GasLog Partners LP Declares Common Unit Distribution

Piraeus, Greece, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP (“GasLog Partners” or the “Partnership”) (NYSE: GLOP) today announced a cash distribution of $0.01 per common unit for the fourth quarter of 2020, payable on February 11, 2021 for all shareholders of record as of February 8, 2021.



