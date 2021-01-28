HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Fred L. Drake, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HBT Financial, said, “Despite the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic that have impacted loan demand in our markets, we continued to produce a high level of profitability. Our consistent performance reflects the strong foundation we have built upon an attractive, stable deposit base, conservative underwriting, and diverse sources of non-interest income.

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT Financial”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, today reported net income of $12.6 million, or $0.46 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to net income of $10.6 million, or $0.38 diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, and net income of $16.1 million, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“With ample liquidity, capital and reserves, we are well positioned to continue supporting our customers and communities through this crisis while generating solid results for our shareholders. As economic conditions improve, we will be well positioned to continue growing our balance sheet through our ongoing expansion in our existing markets and potential acquisition opportunities, which we believe will help us to generate earnings growth and further enhance the value of our franchise in the years ahead,” said Mr. Drake.

C Corp Equivalent Net Income

Prior to October 11, 2019, the Company operated as an S Corporation for U.S. federal and state income tax purposes. Effective October 11, 2019, the Company voluntarily revoked its S Corporation status and became a taxable entity (C Corporation). As such, any periods prior to October 11, 2019 only reflect state replacement taxes. To facilitate comparison, the Company reports its C Corp equivalent financial results, which do not reflect the additional shares issued in the initial public offering (the “IPO”) for periods prior to the IPO.

The Company reported C Corp equivalent net income of $15.1 million, or $0.58 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.



Adjusted Net Income

In addition to reporting C Corp equivalent results, the Company believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which adjust for the additional C Corp equivalent tax expense for periods prior to October 11, 2019, net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans, realized gains (losses) on sales of securities, and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustments, provide investors with additional insight into its operational performance. The Company reported adjusted net income of $12.4 million, or $0.45 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares to adjusted net income of $10.8 million, or $0.39 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the third quarter of 2020, and adjusted net income of $14.4 million, or $0.55 adjusted diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019 (see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables).

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $29.2 million, an increase of 1.0% from $28.9 million for the third quarter of 2020 due primarily to growth in average interest-earning assets.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased $3.1 million, or 9.6%. The decline was primarily attributable to lower yields on average interest-earning assets.

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.31%, compared to 3.39% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily attributable to a full quarter’s impact of subordinated notes issued in September 2020. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin remained low at 2 basis points during both the third and fourth quarter of 2020.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased from 4.09%. The decrease was due primarily to the decline in the average yield on earning assets. The contribution of acquired loan discount accretion to net interest margin was 2 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $11.1 million, an increase of 10.3% from $10.1 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was partially attributable to a $0.6 million increase in wealth management fees. Fourth quarter 2020 results included a positive $0.4 million mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) fair value adjustment compared to a negative $0.3 million fair value adjustment in the third quarter of 2020.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2019, noninterest income increased 7.3% from $10.3 million. The increase was primarily attributable to higher gains on sale of mortgage loans and higher wealth management fees. Partially offsetting these increases were a $0.5 million decline in service charges on deposit accounts and a $0.4 million decline in other noninterest income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $22.7 million, an increase of 0.8% from $22.5 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to a $0.3 million increase in data processing costs, including $0.2 million of nonrecurring costs related to systems conversion for the consolidation of State Bank of Lincoln into Heartland Bank and Trust Company.

Relative to the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased 3.3% from $22.0 million. Lower loan collection and servicing expense was more than offset by increases in FDIC insurance, data processing and other noninterest expenses.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding, before allowance for loan losses, were $2.25 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $2.28 billion at September 30, 2020 and $2.16 billion at December 31, 2019. The $32.6 million decrease in loans from September 30, 2020 includes a $16.2 million decrease in PPP loans. The remaining decrease was not attributable to any specific factor. The $80.3 million decrease in total loans outstanding, net of PPP loans from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to a $43.2 million reduction in balances on existing lines of credit and a $19.0 million decrease in balances of participation loans purchased.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.13 billion at December 31, 2020, compared with $3.02 billion at September 30, 2020 and $2.78 billion at December 31, 2019. Relative to the previous quarter, increases in interest-bearing demand, noninterest-bearing and savings balances were partially offset by declines in money market and time deposit balances in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $10.0 million, or 0.44% of total loans, at December 31, 2020, compared with $15.2 million, or 0.67% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, and $19.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. The decrease in nonperforming loans from September 30, 2020 was primarily attributable to the pay down and subsequent return to accrual status of one agriculture credit that totaled $4.2 million at September 30, 2020 and $3.8 million at December 31, 2020. The $9.0 million reduction in nonperforming loans from December 31, 2019 was primarily due to the referenced agriculture credit that totaled $5.0 million at December 31, 2019, as well as the payoff/pay down of 5 loan relationships that totaled approximately $4.2 million since December 31, 2019.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to a $3.2 million increase in specific reserves on loans individually evaluated for impairment, significantly offset by adjustments to qualitative factors to reflect changes in the economic environment and improved asset quality metrics.

Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.2 million, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million, or 0.04% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2020, and net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or 0.11% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses was 1.42% of total loans and 319.66% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2020, compared with 1.39% of total loans and 208.14% of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2020.

Capital

At December 31, 2020, the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III and was considered to be “well-capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

Well Capitalized December 31, Regulatory 2020 Requirements Total capital to risk-weighted assets 17.45 % 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.55 % 8.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.06 % 6.50 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.94 % 5.00 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.93 % N/A Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 9.27 % N/A





(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures.



Stock Repurchase Program



On November 3, 2020, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $15 million of its common stock. The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Annualization Factor

The method used to calculate annualization factors for interim period ratios changed in the third quarter of 2020 from financial information previously presented. The annualization factor is now calculated using the number of days in the year divided by the number of days in the interim period. Prior to the third quarter of 2020, annualization factors were calculated as 4 divided by the number of quarters in the interim period, or an annualization factor of 4 for a quarterly period. The change was applied retrospectively to all periods presented and did not have a material impact on the annualized interim ratios.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois and is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois through 63 branches. As of December 31, 2020, HBT had total assets of $3.7 billion, total loans of $2.2 billion, and total deposits of $3.1 billion. HBT is a longstanding Central Illinois company, with banking roots that can be traced back 100 years.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include net interest income (tax-equivalent basis), net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis), originated loans and acquired loans and any ratios derived therefrom, efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent basis), tangible common equity to tangible assets, tangible book value per share, adjusted net income, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the related GAAP financial measures, in its analysis of our performance and in making business decisions. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP financial measures, and accordingly believes that providing these measures may be useful for peer comparison purposes. These disclosures should not be viewed as substitutes for the results determined to be in accordance with GAAP; nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals, future earnings levels, and future loan growth. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the direct and indirect impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic on our operations and our customers’ businesses; the disruption of global, national, state and local economies associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, which could affect our capital levels and earnings, impair the ability of our borrowers to repay outstanding loans, impair collateral values and further increase our allowance for credit losses; our asset quality and any loan charge-offs; changes in interest rates and general economic, business and political conditions in the United States generally or in Illinois in particular, including in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Matthew Keating

HBTIR@hbtbank.com

(310) 622-8230





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Loans, including fees: Taxable $ 25,497 $ 25,118 $ 28,039 $ 102,893 $ 117,296 Federally tax exempt 555 542 716 2,303 2,846 Securities: Taxable 3,407 3,266 3,559 13,179 14,854 Federally tax exempt 1,208 1,233 1,269 4,696 5,728 Interest-bearing deposits in bank 65 65 1,003 938 2,951 Other interest and dividend income 14 14 14 56 60 Total interest and dividend income 30,746 30,238 34,600 124,065 143,735 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 741 843 1,838 4,221 7,932 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 8 9 24 48 72 Borrowings — 1 2 2 9 Subordinated notes 469 147 — 616 — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 364 367 460 1,573 1,922 Total interest expense 1,582 1,367 2,324 6,460 9,935 Net interest income 29,164 28,871 32,276 117,605 133,800 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 430 2,174 138 10,532 3,404 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 28,734 26,697 32,138 107,073 130,396 NONINTEREST INCOME Card income 2,151 2,146 1,952 8,087 7,765 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,527 1,493 2,065 5,987 7,870 Wealth management fees 2,270 1,646 1,911 7,237 6,827 Mortgage servicing 803 724 801 2,978 3,143 Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 363 (268 ) 582 (2,584 ) (2,400 ) Gains on sale of mortgage loans 2,980 3,184 915 8,835 3,092 Gains (losses) on securities 30 (2 ) (47 ) 33 (5 ) Gains (losses) on foreclosed assets 22 27 808 142 940 Gains (losses) on other assets — 1 — (71 ) 1,244 Title insurance activity — — — — 167 Other noninterest income 946 1,101 1,349 3,812 4,108 Total noninterest income 11,092 10,052 10,336 34,456 32,751 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries 12,593 12,595 12,581 50,616 49,003 Employee benefits 1,490 1,666 1,663 8,045 9,883 Occupancy of bank premises 1,501 1,609 1,607 6,580 6,867 Furniture and equipment 556 679 763 2,447 2,813 Data processing 1,901 1,583 1,547 6,742 5,570 Marketing and customer relations 925 690 1,036 3,476 3,873 Amortization of intangible assets 305 305 336 1,232 1,423 FDIC insurance 231 222 (237 ) 707 198 Loan collection and servicing 463 450 732 1,755 2,633 Foreclosed assets 154 226 151 557 676 Other noninterest expense 2,546 2,460 1,771 9,799 8,087 Total noninterest expense 22,665 22,485 21,950 91,956 91,026 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 17,161 14,264 20,524 49,573 72,121 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 4,519 3,701 4,437 12,728 5,256 NET INCOME $ 12,642 $ 10,563 $ 16,087 $ 36,845 $ 66,865 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.46 $ 0.38 $ 0.61 $ 1.34 $ 3.33 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.46 $ 0.38 $ 0.61 $ 1.34 $ 3.33 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING 27,457,306 27,457,306 26,211,282 27,457,306 20,090,270 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT INFORMATION Historical income before income tax expense $ 20,524 $ 72,121 Pro forma C Corp equivalent income tax expense 5,436 18,749 Pro forma C Corp equivalent net income $ 15,088 $ 53,372 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.58 $ 2.66 PRO FORMA C CORP EQUIVALENT EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.58 $ 2.66







HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 24,912 $ 22,347 $ 22,112 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 287,539 214,377 261,859 Cash and cash equivalents 312,451 236,724 283,971 Interest-bearing time deposits with banks — — 248 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 922,869 814,798 592,404 Debt securities held-to-maturity 68,395 74,510 88,477 Equity securities 4,844 4,814 4,389 Restricted stock, at cost 2,498 2,498 2,425 Loans held for sale 14,713 23,723 4,531 Loans, before allowance for loan losses 2,247,006 2,279,639 2,163,826 Allowance for loan losses (31,838 ) (31,654 ) (22,299 ) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 2,215,168 2,247,985 2,141,527 Bank premises and equipment, net 52,904 53,271 53,987 Bank premises held for sale 121 121 121 Foreclosed assets 4,168 3,857 5,099 Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,798 3,103 4,030 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 5,934 5,571 8,518 Investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,165 1,165 1,165 Accrued interest receivable 14,255 13,820 13,951 Other assets 20,664 25,643 16,640 Total assets $ 3,666,567 $ 3,535,223 $ 3,245,103 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 882,939 $ 850,306 $ 689,116 Interest-bearing 2,247,595 2,166,355 2,087,739 Total deposits 3,130,534 3,016,661 2,776,855 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 45,736 45,438 44,433 Subordinated notes 39,238 39,218 — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,648 37,632 37,583 Other liabilities 49,494 40,980 53,314 Total liabilities 3,302,650 3,179,929 2,912,185 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 275 275 275 Surplus 190,875 190,787 190,524 Retained earnings 154,614 146,101 134,287 Accumulated other comprehensive income 18,153 18,131 7,832 Total stockholders’ equity 363,917 355,294 332,918 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,666,567 $ 3,535,223 $ 3,245,103 SHARE INFORMATION Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 27,457,306







HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) LOANS Commercial and industrial $ 393,312 $ 389,231 $ 307,175 Agricultural and farmland 222,723 235,597 207,776 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 222,360 225,345 231,162 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 520,395 532,454 579,757 Multi-family 236,391 199,441 179,073 Construction and land development 225,652 265,758 224,887 One-to-four family residential 306,775 308,365 313,580 Municipal, consumer, and other 119,398 123,448 120,416 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,247,006 $ 2,279,639 $ 2,163,826 PPP LOANS (included above) Commercial and industrial $ 153,860 $ 168,466 $ — Agricultural and farmland 3,049 4,179 — Municipal, consumer, and other 6,587 7,095 — Total PPP Loans $ 163,496 $ 179,740 $ —





December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 882,939 $ 850,306 $ 689,116 Interest-bearing demand 968,592 885,719 814,639 Money market 462,056 475,047 477,765 Savings 517,473 497,682 438,927 Time 299,474 307,907 356,408 Total deposits $ 3,130,534 $ 3,016,661 $ 2,776,855







HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * Balance Interest Yield/Cost * (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,295,569 $ 26,052 4.51 % $ 2,277,826 $ 25,660 4.48 % $ 2,162,975 $ 28,755 5.27 % Securities 932,698 4,615 1.97 831,120 4,499 2.15 700,441 4,828 2.73 Deposits with banks 277,363 65 0.09 274,022 65 0.09 265,237 1,003 1.50 Other 2,498 14 2.26 2,498 14 2.29 2,425 14 2.37 Total interest-earning assets 3,508,128 $ 30,746 3.49 % 3,385,466 $ 30,238 3.55 % 3,131,078 $ 34,600 4.38 % Allowance for loan losses (31,749 ) (30,221 ) (22,766 ) Noninterest-earning assets 157,208 157,446 152,961 Total assets $ 3,633,587 $ 3,512,691 $ 3,261,273 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 930,494 $ 111 0.05 % $ 888,941 $ 123 0.05 % $ 820,390 $ 299 0.14 % Money market 475,183 89 0.07 479,314 96 0.08 486,288 481 0.39 Savings 506,381 39 0.03 493,278 37 0.03 434,241 71 0.06 Time 303,617 502 0.66 306,154 587 0.76 359,731 987 1.09 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,215,675 741 0.13 2,167,687 843 0.15 2,100,650 1,838 0.35 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 51,297 8 0.06 51,686 9 0.06 46,028 24 0.21 Borrowings 326 — 0.51 1,196 1 0.47 272 2 2.58 Subordinated notes 39,219 469 4.76 11,976 147 4.87 — — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,638 364 3.84 37,621 367 3.89 37,577 460 4.86 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,344,155 $ 1,582 0.27 % 2,270,166 $ 1,367 0.24 % 2,184,527 $ 2,324 0.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 888,390 846,808 699,373 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 41,730 40,421 45,589 Total liabilities 3,274,275 3,157,395 2,929,489 Stockholders' Equity 359,312 355,296 331,784 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,633,587 $ 3,512,691 $ 3,261,273 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 29,164 3.31 % $ 28,871 3.39 % $ 32,276 4.09 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 502 0.05 495 0.06 534 0.07 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 29,666 3.36 % $ 29,366 3.45 % $ 32,810 4.16 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.22 % 3.31 % 3.96 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,163,973 $ 1,115,300 $ 946,551 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.50 1.49 1.43 Cost of total deposits 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.26 %





* Annualized measure. (1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.







HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans $ 2,245,093 $ 105,196 4.69 % $ 2,178,897 $ 120,142 5.51 % Securities 789,062 17,875 2.27 759,479 20,582 2.71 Deposits with banks 282,130 938 0.33 164,986 2,951 1.79 Other 2,479 56 2.28 2,501 60 2.41 Total interest-earning assets 3,318,764 $ 124,065 3.74 % 3,105,863 $ 143,735 4.63 % Allowance for loan losses (27,661 ) (21,704 ) Noninterest-earning assets 156,397 149,227 Total assets $ 3,447,500 $ 3,233,386 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 873,060 $ 647 0.07 % $ 821,480 $ 1,474 0.18 % Money market 474,033 697 0.15 463,233 1,837 0.40 Savings 477,260 196 0.04 430,220 278 0.06 Time 317,308 2,681 0.84 396,560 4,343 1.10 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,141,661 4,221 0.20 2,111,493 7,932 0.38 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 49,714 48 0.10 41,177 72 0.18 Borrowings 1,080 2 0.22 351 9 2.60 Subordinated notes 12,869 616 4.79 — — — Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 37,613 1,573 4.18 37,553 1,922 5.12 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,242,937 $ 6,460 0.29 % 2,190,574 $ 9,935 0.45 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 807,864 666,055 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 45,996 35,213 Total liabilities 3,096,797 2,891,842 Stockholders' Equity 350,703 341,544 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,447,500 3,233,386 Net interest income/Net interest margin (3) $ 117,605 3.54 % $ 133,800 4.31 % Tax-equivalent adjustment (2) 1,943 0.06 2,309 0.07 Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)/ Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1) (2) $ 119,548 3.60 % $ 136,109 4.38 % Net interest rate spread (4) 3.45 % 4.18 % Net interest-earning assets (5) $ 1,075,827 $ 915,289 Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.48 1.42 Cost of total deposits 0.14 % 0.29 %





(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. (2) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state income tax rate of 9.5%. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (4) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.





HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual $ 9,939 $ 15,191 $ 19,019 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) 21 17 30 Total nonperforming loans 9,960 15,208 19,049 Foreclosed assets 4,168 3,857 5,099 Total nonperforming assets $ 14,128 $ 19,065 $ 24,148 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Originated) (2) Nonaccrual $ 2,908 $ 10,179 $ 10,811 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing 21 17 30 Total nonperforming loans (originated) 2,929 10,196 10,841 Foreclosed assets 674 939 1,022 Total nonperforming (originated) $ 3,603 $ 11,135 $ 11,863 NONPERFORMING ASSETS (Acquired) (2) Nonaccrual $ 7,031 $ 5,012 $ 8,208 Past due 90 days or more, still accruing (1) — — — Total nonperforming loans (acquired) 7,031 5,012 8,208 Foreclosed assets 3,494 2,918 4,077 Total nonperforming assets (acquired) $ 10,525 $ 7,930 $ 12,285 Allowance for loan losses $ 31,838 $ 31,654 $ 22,299 Loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,247,006 $ 2,279,639 $ 2,163,826 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (2) 2,126,323 2,148,074 1,998,496 Loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (2) 120,683 131,565 165,330 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for loan losses to loans, before allowance for loan losses 1.42 % 1.39 % 1.03 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 319.66 208.14 117.06 Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.44 0.67 0.88 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 0.54 0.74 Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.63 0.83 1.11 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Originated) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 0.14 % 0.47 % 0.54 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 0.17 0.52 0.59 CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS (Acquired) (2) Nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses 5.83 % 3.81 % 4.96 % Nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets 8.48 5.90 7.25





(1) Excludes loans acquired with deteriorated credit quality that are past due 90 or more days, still accruing totaling $0.6 million, $30 thousand, and $0.1 million as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. (2) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as nonperforming loans to loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) and nonperforming assets to loans, before allowance for loan losses and foreclosed assets (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.







HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands) Beginning balance $ 31,654 $ 29,723 $ 22,761 $ 22,299 $ 20,509 Provision 430 2,174 138 10,532 3,404 Charge-offs (509 ) (1,078 ) (837 ) (2,968 ) (3,273 ) Recoveries 263 835 237 1,975 1,659 Ending balance $ 31,838 $ 31,654 $ 22,299 $ 31,838 $ 22,299 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 246 $ 243 $ 600 $ 993 $ 1,614 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (originated) (1) 190 (20 ) 550 345 732 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - (acquired) (1) 56 263 50 648 882 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses $ 2,295,569 $ 2,277,826 $ 2,162,975 $ 2,245,093 $ 2,178,897 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) (1) 2,169,256 2,140,376 1,988,658 2,102,904 1,981,658 Average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) (1) 126,313 137,450 174,317 142,189 197,239 Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses * 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.11 % 0.04 % 0.07 % Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated) * (1) 0.03 — 0.11 0.02 0.04 Net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (acquired) * (1) 0.18 0.76 0.11 0.46 0.45





* Annualized measure. (1) Originated loans and acquired loans along with the related credit quality ratios such as net charge-offs (originated and acquired), average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired), and net charge-offs to average loans, before allowance for loan losses (originated and acquired) are non-GAAP financial measures. Originated loans represent loans initially originated by the Company and acquired loans that were refinanced using the Company’s underwriting criteria. Acquired loans represent loans originated under the underwriting criteria used by a bank that was acquired by the Company. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information regarding the credit quality of loans underwritten using the Company’s policies and procedures.







HBT Financial, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

As of or for the Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) EARNINGS AND PER SHARE INFORMATION Net income $ 12,642 $ 10,563 $ 16,087 $ 36,845 $ 66,865 Earnings per share - Basic 0.46 0.38 0.61 1.34 3.33 Earnings per share - Diluted 0.46 0.38 0.61 1.34 3.33 C Corp equivalent net income (1) N/A N/A $ 15,088 N/A $ 53,372 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (1) N/A N/A 0.58 N/A 2.66 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (1) N/A N/A 0.58 N/A 2.66 Book value per share $ 13.25 $ 12.94 $ 12.12 Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 27,457,306 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 26,211,282 27,457,306 20,090,270 SUMMARY RATIOS Net interest margin * 3.31 % 3.39 % 4.09 % 3.54 % 4.31 % Efficiency ratio 55.54 56.98 50.72 59.66 53.80 Loan to deposit ratio 71.78 75.57 77.92 Return on average assets * 1.38 % 1.20 % 1.96 % 1.07 % 2.07 % Return on average stockholders' equity * 14.00 11.83 19.24 10.51 19.58 C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (1) N/A N/A 1.84 % N/A 1.65 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) N/A N/A 18.04 N/A 15.63 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Adjusted net income (2) $ 12,382 $ 10,755 $ 14,417 $ 39,734 $ 57,427 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic (2) 0.45 0.39 0.55 1.44 2.86 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted (2) 0.45 0.39 0.55 1.44 2.86 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 12.29 $ 11.97 $ 11.12 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (2) 3.36 % 3.45 % 4.16 % 3.60 % 4.38 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (2) 54.86 56.27 50.10 58.91 53.06 Adjusted return on average assets * (2) 1.36 % 1.22 % 1.75 % 1.15 % 1.78 % Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * (2) 13.71 12.04 17.24 11.33 16.81 Return on average tangible common equity * (2) 15.12 % 12.80 % 21.00 % 11.38 % 21.35 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) (2) N/A N/A 19.69 N/A 17.04 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * (2) 14.81 13.03 18.82 12.28 18.34





* Annualized measure. (1) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019. (2) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures. N/A Not applicable.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Return on Average Assets

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 12,642 $ 10,563 $ 16,087 $ 36,845 $ 66,865 C Corp equivalent adjustment (2) — — (999 ) — (13,493 ) C Corp equivalent net income (2) 12,642 10,563 15,088 36,845 53,372 Adjustments: Net earnings (losses) from closed or sold operations, including gains on sale (1) — — (9 ) — 524 Charges related to termination of certain employee benefit plans — — 365 (1,457 ) (3,796 ) Mortgage servicing rights fair value adjustment 363 (268 ) 582 (2,584 ) (2,400 ) Total adjustments 363 (268 ) 938 (4,041 ) (5,672 ) Tax effect of adjustments (103 ) 76 (267 ) 1,152 1,617 Less adjustments after tax effect 260 (192 ) 671 (2,889 ) (4,055 ) Adjusted net income $ 12,382 $ 10,755 $ 14,417 $ 39,734 $ 57,427 Average assets $ 3,633,587 $ 3,512,691 $ 3,261,273 $ 3,447,500 $ 3,233,386 Return on average assets * 1.38 % 1.20 % 1.96 % 1.07 2.07 % C Corp equivalent return on average assets * (2) N/A N/A 1.84 N/A 1.65 Adjusted return on average assets * 1.36 1.22 1.75 1.15 1.78





* Annualized measure. (1) Closed or sold operations include HB Credit Company, HBT Insurance, and First Community Title Services, Inc. (2) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019. N/A Not applicable.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Numerator: Net income $ 12,642 $ 10,563 $ 16,087 $ 36,845 $ 66,865 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (31 ) (28 ) — (93 ) — Numerator for earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 12,611 $ 10,535 $ 16,087 $ 36,752 $ 66,865 C Corp equivalent net income (3) N/A N/A $ 15,088 N/A $ 53,372 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (3) N/A N/A — N/A — Numerator for C Corp equivalent earnings per share - basic and diluted (3) N/A N/A $ 15,088 N/A $ 53,372 Adjusted net income $ 12,382 $ 10,755 $ 14,417 $ 39,734 $ 57,427 Earnings allocated to unvested restricted stock units (1) (32 ) (28 ) — (101 ) — Numerator for adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 12,350 $ 10,727 $ 14,417 $ 39,633 $ 57,427 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 26,211,282 27,457,306 20,090,270 Dilutive effect of outstanding restricted stock units (2) — — — — — Weighted average common shares outstanding, including all dilutive potential shares 27,457,306 27,457,306 26,211,282 27,457,306 20,090,270 Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.38 $ 0.61 $ 1.34 $ 3.33 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.38 $ 0.61 $ 1.34 $ 3.33 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Basic (3) N/A N/A $ 0.58 N/A $ 2.66 C Corp equivalent earnings per share - Diluted (3) N/A N/A $ 0.58 N/A $ 2.66 Adjusted earnings per share - Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 1.44 $ 2.86 Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 0.55 $ 1.44 $ 2.86





(1) The Company has granted restricted stock units that contain non-forfeitable rights to dividend equivalents. Such restricted stock units are considered participating securities. As such, we have included these restricted stock units in the calculation of basic earnings per share and calculate basic earnings per share using the two-class method. The two-class method of computing earnings per share is an earnings allocation formula that determines earnings per share for each class of common stock and participating security according to dividends declared (or accumulated) and participation rights in undistributed earnings. (2) Restricted stock units were anti-dilutive and excluded from the calculation of common stock equivalents during the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 and during the year ended December 31, 2020. There were no restricted stock units outstanding during the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. (3) Reflects adjustment to our historical net income for each period to give effect to the C Corp equivalent income tax expense for such period. No such adjustment is necessary for periods subsequent to 2019. N/A Not applicable.









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) Net interest income $ 29,164 $ 28,871 $ 32,276 $ 117,605 $ 133,800 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 502 495 534 1,943 2,309 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 29,666 $ 29,366 $ 32,810 $ 119,548 $ 136,109 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) Net interest margin * 3.31 % 3.39 % 4.09 % 3.54 % 4.31 % Tax-equivalent adjustment * (1) 0.05 0.06 0.07 0.06 0.07 Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) * (1) 3.36 % 3.45 % 4.16 % 3.60 % 4.38 % Average interest-earning assets $ 3,508,128 $ 3,385,466 $ 3,131,078 $ 3,318,764 $ 3,105,863





* Annualized measure. (1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Efficiency Ratio (Tax Equivalent Basis)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) Total noninterest expense $ 22,665 $ 22,485 $ 21,950 $ 91,956 $ 91,026 Less: amortization of intangible assets 305 305 336 1,232 1,423 Adjusted noninterest expense $ 22,360 $ 22,180 $ 21,614 $ 90,724 $ 89,603 Net interest income $ 29,164 $ 28,871 $ 32,276 $ 117,605 $ 133,800 Total noninterest income 11,092 10,052 10,336 34,456 32,751 Operating revenue 40,256 38,923 42,612 152,061 166,551 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 502 495 534 1,943 2,309 Operating revenue (tax equivalent basis) (1) $ 40,758 $ 39,418 $ 43,146 $ 154,004 $ 168,860 Efficiency ratio 55.54 % 56.98 % 50.72 % 59.66 % 53.80 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent basis) (1) 54.86 56.27 50.10 58.91 53.06





(1) On a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal income tax rate of 21% and a state tax rate of 9.5%.







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets and Tangible Book Value Per Share

December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 363,917 $ 355,294 $ 332,918 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,798 3,103 4,030 Tangible common equity $ 337,499 $ 328,571 $ 305,268 Tangible assets Total assets $ 3,666,567 $ 3,535,223 $ 3,245,103 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,798 3,103 4,030 Tangible assets $ 3,640,149 $ 3,508,500 $ 3,217,453 Total stockholders' equity to total assets 9.93 % 10.05 % 10.26 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 9.27 9.36 9.49 Ending number shares of common stock outstanding 27,457,306 27,457,306 27,457,306 Book value per share $ 13.25 $ 12.94 $ 12.12 Tangible book value per share 12.29 11.97 11.12







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures –

Adjusted Return on Average Stockholders' Equity and Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (dollars in thousands) Average Tangible Common Equity Total stockholders' equity $ 359,312 $ 355,296 $ 331,784 $ 350,703 $ 341,544 Less: Goodwill 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 23,620 Less: Core deposit intangible assets, net 2,979 3,284 4,224 3,436 4,748 Average tangible common equity $ 332,713 $ 328,392 $ 303,940 $ 323,647 $ 313,176 Net income $ 12,642 $ 10,563 $ 16,087 $ 36,845 $ 66,865 C Corp equivalent net income (1) N/A N/A 15,088 N/A 53,372 Adjusted net income 12,382 10,755 14,417 39,734 57,427 Return on average stockholders' equity * 14.00 % 11.83 % 19.24 % 10.51 % 19.58 % C Corp equivalent return on average stockholders' equity * (1) N/A N/A 18.04 N/A 15.63 Adjusted return on average stockholders' equity * 13.71 12.04 17.24 11.33 16.81 Return on average tangible common equity * 15.12 % 12.80 % 21.00 % 11.38 % 21.35 % C Corp equivalent return on average tangible common equity * (1) N/A N/A 19.69 N/A 17.04 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity * 14.81 13.03 18.82 12.28 18.34



