Orchard Therapeutics Outlines Comprehensive Presence at 2021 WORLDSymposium

New clinical data from all eight patients treated with OTL-203 for Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I)

Biomarker data from first three patients treated with OTL-201 for Mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS-IIIA or Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A)

Multiple abstracts highlighting clinical and real-world data for OTL-200 and Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD)

Company to host virtual investor webinar to review symposium data on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today outlined nine upcoming presentations from its neurodegenerative portfolio to be featured at the 17th Annual WORLDSymposium being held on February 8-12, 2021. Accepted abstracts include clinical data from three of its hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy programs — OTL-200 for MLD, OTL-203 for MPS-I and OTL-201 for MPS-IIIA —as well as data supporting Orchard’s multi-pronged patient identification and market access strategies for eligible MLD patients in Europe.

“Together with our clinical partners, we’re proud of our presence at the upcoming WORLDSymposium, which for the first time features clinical data on cognitive function and growth in all eight MPS-I patients treated with gene therapy,” said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of Orchard. “Alongside emerging data in MPS-IIIA and our extensive body of clinical and real-world data in MLD, our programs are establishing a clear picture of the transformative potential of HSC gene therapy across multiple fatal neurodegenerative conditions.”

The presentations are listed below and the full preliminary program is available online on the WORLDSymposium website. The ePosters will open at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday, February 8, 2021 and will remain open throughout WORLDSymposium 2021.

Orchard is planning to host a virtual investor webinar on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the data from its neurodegenerative programs presented at the WORLDSymposium. A live webcast will be available under “Events” in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.orchard-tx.com and a replay of the webcast will be archived following the event.