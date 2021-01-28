DGAP-Adhoc SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Pooling agreement of several shareholders with voting agreement for more than 26% of the voting rights.
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Pooling agreement of several shareholders with voting agreement for more than 26% of the voting rights
Venlo, 28. January 2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. was informed today that several shareholders have entered into a voting pool agreement through which they control a combined stake of 26.4% of the voting rights in SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. In this regard, these shareholders have agreed to coordinate the exercise of their voting rights in advance and to exercise these rights jointly. In total, the pool comprises a group of 25 individual shareholders around and including the company's founder Michael Köhler, both directly and through his holding companies, Frank Köhler, a member of the Supervisory Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., as well as other well-known long-term investors supporting SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.
Contact:
rikutis consulting
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Cel: +49 151 46 53 13 17
E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland at this moment. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to 6.3 million active customers (31 December 2020) fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and has moved up to the MDAX index on 21 September 2020.
PRESS CONTACTS.
Trade and popular media:
Sven Schirmer
Tel: +49 221 99 53 44 31
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Financial media:
Bettina Fries
Tel: +49 211 75 80 779
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
Investor relations:
Carmen Herkenrath
Tel.: +31 77 850 6109
Email: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com
Thomas Schnorrenberg
Mobile: +49 151 465 31317
Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com
28-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
|Dirk Hartogweg 14
|5928 LV Venlo
|Netherlands
|Phone:
|0800 - 200 800 300
|Fax:
|0800 - 90 70 90 20
|E-mail:
|carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com
|Internet:
|www.shop-apotheke-europe.com
|ISIN:
|NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072
|WKN:
|A2AR94, A19Y07
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1164072
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1164072 28-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare