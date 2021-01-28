SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Pooling agreement of several shareholders with voting agreement for more than 26% of the voting rights

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Pooling agreement of several shareholders with voting agreement for more than 26% of the voting rights. 28-Jan-2021 / 13:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Venlo, 28. January 2021. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. was informed today that several shareholders have entered into a voting pool agreement through which they control a combined stake of 26.4% of the voting rights in SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. In this regard, these shareholders have agreed to coordinate the exercise of their voting rights in advance and to exercise these rights jointly. In total, the pool comprises a group of 25 individual shareholders around and including the company's founder Michael Köhler, both directly and through his holding companies, Frank Köhler, a member of the Supervisory Board of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V., as well as other well-known long-term investors supporting SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.

Contact:rikutis consultingThomas SchnorrenbergCel: +49 151 46 53 13 17E-Mail: presse@shop-apotheke.comInformation and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

ABOUT SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE.



SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is one of the leading and fastest-growing online pharmacies in Continental Europe. With the acquisition of Europa Apotheek Venlo in November 2017, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE significantly extended its European market leadership. The product range for the whole family in the areas of OTC, beauty and personal care products as well as prescription drugs is supplemented by high quality natural food and health products, low carb products and sports nutrition following the acquisition of nu3 GmbH in July 2018.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland at this moment. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE delivers a broad range of more than 100,000 original products to 6.3 million active customers (31 December 2020) fast and at attractive prices. In addition, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE provides comprehensive pharmaceutical consulting services.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. has been listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 13 October 2016 and has moved up to the MDAX index on 21 September 2020.



PRESS CONTACTS.



Trade and popular media:

Sven Schirmer

Tel: +49 221 99 53 44 31

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com



Financial media:

Bettina Fries

Tel: +49 211 75 80 779

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com



Investor relations:

Carmen Herkenrath

Tel.: +31 77 850 6109

Email: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com

Thomas Schnorrenberg

Mobile: +49 151 465 31317

Email: presse@shop-apotheke.com

28-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Dirk Hartogweg 14 5928 LV Venlo Netherlands Phone: 0800 - 200 800 300 Fax: 0800 - 90 70 90 20 E-mail: carmen.herkenrath@shop-apotheke.com Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com ISIN: NL0012044747, DE000A19Y072 WKN: A2AR94, A19Y07 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1164072

End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1164072 28-Jan-2021 CET/CEST