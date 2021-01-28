NETSCOUT Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

“We are pleased with our third-quarter results and strong year-to-date earnings per share performance compared with our prior fiscal year,” stated Anil Singhal, NETSCOUT’s president and chief executive officer. “Our offerings are being well received in the market given our ability to provide service assurance, with real-time, pervasive visibility and insight, and security solutions that mitigate disruption for our customers regardless of their underlying infrastructure. This is important as customers further safeguard their Information Technology infrastructure in this pandemic environment that is straining networks in terms of volume and attempted security breaches. Our focus during these challenging times has been to keep our team safe and productive, to serve our customers well with the highest quality solutions and service, and to drive overall margin expansion while preserving liquidity to maintain a strong balance sheet and financial flexibility.”

Singhal continued, “Our relevant solutions, trusted brand, strong customer relationships, dedicated team, and solid financial profile have positioned us well as we continue to weather the current macro-economic environment. We remain committed to enhancing our profitability and are raising our fiscal year 2021 earnings per share outlook given our performance year-to-date. With long-term market trends, such as digital transformation, cloud migration, cyber threats, and 5G networks, in NETSCOUT’s favor, we believe we are well-positioned as “Guardians of the Connected World” when we emerge from this global crisis.”

Notable developments and highlights:

Notable developments and highlights in the third quarter included extending partnerships with AWS and Vodafone, custom research on the Information Technology challenges brought about by the pandemic, announcement of NETSCOUT’s Engage 21 Virtual Technology and User Summit, and sponsorship and grant funding to provide digital services to underserved students.

NETSCOUT announced the extension of its Smart Perimeter Protection to AWS. The combination of NETSCOUT’s Cyber Investigator (NCI) and CyberStream software with new AWS packet access services helps contain costs and achieve better efficiencies in mitigating novel security threats as enterprises move applications to the cloud. As the threat surface expands, the solution uses packet data and powerful cyber analytics to get to the root cause of cybersecurity issues quickly.

NETSCOUT announced the extension of its long-term partnership with Vodafone. The exclusive, multi-year agreement leverages NETSCOUT’s InfiniStreamNG platform to help provide real-time, end-to-end visibility across Vodafone’s hybrid environment.

NETSCOUT announced findings from a survey it commissioned to understand the network infrastructure challenges associated with keeping employees connected in remote-work environments. The findings confirmed the increased use of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) solutions since the start of the pandemic and the impact and challenges the increased use has had on Information Technology teams.

NETSCOUT plans to host, virtually, customers and partners at its annual Engage Technology and User Summit from April 19 th through April 30 th . Over the two-week Engage 2021 event, it will showcase its Security, Service Assurance and DDoS capabilities through presentations, panel discussions, demonstrations, and hands-on training. An annual tradition, the event is a highlight of the year for the Company given the opportunity to meet with its user and partner community and discuss how it truly offers Visibility Without Borders.

NETSCOUT announced it has partnered with Tech Goes Home (TGH), a Massachusetts nonprofit dedicated to ending digital inequity, to provide digital devices, internet access, and digital skills training to more than 160 households in Roxbury, MA. Through a grant, NETSCOUT is sponsoring virtual Tech Goes Home courses at Roxbury partner sites, including Boston Central Adult High School and Vine Street Community Center.

Q3 FY21 Financial Results

Total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $228.7 million, compared with $260.0 million (GAAP) and $260.1 million (non-GAAP) in the same quarter one year ago. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included in the attached financial tables.

Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $115.0 million, which was approximately 50% of total revenue. This compares with third-quarter fiscal year 2020 product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $143.3 million, which was approximately 55% of total revenue.

Service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $113.8 million, or approximately 50% of total revenue versus service revenue (GAAP) of $116.7 million and (non-GAAP) of $116.8 million, or approximately 45% of total revenue, for the same quarter one year ago.

NETSCOUT’s income from operations (GAAP) was $31.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, compared with income from operations (GAAP) of $36.8 million in the comparable quarter one year ago. Third-quarter fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP EBITDA from operations was $70.9 million, or 31.0% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue, which compares with $77.3 million, or 29.7% of non-GAAP quarterly revenue in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. The Company’s third-quarter fiscal year 2021 (GAAP) operating margin was 13.9% versus 14.2% in the prior fiscal year’s same period. Third-quarter fiscal year 2021 non-GAAP income from operations was $64.5 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 28.2%. This compares with third-quarter fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP income from operations of $70.9 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 27.3%.

Net income (GAAP) for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $29.0 million, or $0.39 per share (diluted) versus net income (GAAP) of $36.7 million, or $0.49 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 was $48.9 million, or $0.66 per share (diluted), which compares with $54.7 million, or $0.73 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents, and short and long-term marketable securities were $490.4 million, compared with $427.8 million as of September 30, 2020, and $389.1 million as of March 31, 2020. In addition, NETSCOUT had $450.0 million outstanding on its $1.0 billion credit facility. During the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, NETSCOUT repurchased a total of 154,271 shares of its common stock at an average price of $21.23 per share, totaling approximately $3.3 million in the aggregate.

Nine-Months FY21 Financial Results

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, total revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) was $617.9 million versus total revenue (GAAP) of $662.5 million and total revenue (non-GAAP) of $662.6 million for the comparable nine-month period of fiscal year 2020. A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included in the attached financial tables.

Product revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 was $278.6 million, compared with $321.8 million in the same period one year ago.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, total service revenue (GAAP and non-GAAP) was $339.3 million versus (GAAP) $340.7 million and (non-GAAP) $340.8 million in the same period last year.

NETSCOUT’s income from operations (GAAP) during the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 was $21.1 million, compared with income from operations of $5.1 million for the comparable nine-month period of fiscal year 2020. The Company’s operating margin for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 (GAAP) was 3.4% versus 0.8% in the comparable period of fiscal year 2020. During the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, the Company’s non-GAAP EBITDA from operations was $144.3 million, or 23.4% of non-GAAP total revenue versus non-GAAP EBITDA from operations of $134.7 million, or 20.3% of non-GAAP total revenue, in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020. The Company’s non-GAAP income from operations for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 was $125.0 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 20.2%, compared with non-GAAP income from operations for the same period of fiscal year 2020 of $114.6 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of 17.3%.

For the first nine months of fiscal year 2021, NETSCOUT’s net income (GAAP) was $7.9 million, or $0.11 per share (diluted) compared with a net loss of $10.1 million, or a loss of $0.13 per share (diluted) in the same nine-month period one year ago. Non-GAAP net income for the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 was $89.3 million, or $1.21 per share (diluted) versus non-GAAP net income for the same period of fiscal year 2020 of $81.6 million, or $1.07 per share (diluted).

During the first three quarters of fiscal year 2021, NETSCOUT repurchased a total of 154,271 shares of its common stock at an average price of $21.23 per share, totaling approximately $3.3 million in the aggregate.

Guidance:

NETSCOUT is updating its fiscal year 2021 guidance, originally issued on October 29, 2020, with one quarter remaining in the fiscal year. The expected revenue range is being narrowed, while maintaining the mid-point, and the expected net income per share range is being raised. The Company’s guidance for fiscal year 2021 is now as follows:

Revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP, is expected to be in the range of $825 million to $840 million.

GAAP net income per share (diluted) is now expected to be in the range of $0.21 to $0.28.

Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) is now expected to be in the range of $1.60 to $1.67.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP revenue and net income per share (diluted) for NETSCOUT’s guidance is included in the attached financial tables.

NETSCOUT also plans to repay $100 million on its revolving credit facility during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product $ 114,965 $ 143,309 $ 278,637 $ 321,803 Service 113,774 116,715 339,256 340,666 Total revenue 228,739 260,024 617,893 662,469 Cost of revenue: Product 24,263 34,197 72,392 90,500 Service 31,012 31,388 94,763 88,960 Total cost of revenue 55,275 65,585 167,155 179,460 Gross profit 173,464 194,439 450,738 483,009 Operating expenses: Research and development 43,769 48,606 135,605 142,391 Sales and marketing 60,934 67,653 180,668 214,245 General and administrative 21,718 25,048 67,444 72,436 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 15,273 16,120 45,897 48,395 Restructuring charges - 193 62 466 Total operating expenses 141,694 157,620 429,676 477,933 Income from operations 31,770 36,819 21,062 5,076 Interest and other expense, net (3,583 ) (3,915 ) (11,757 ) (11,930 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 28,187 32,904 9,305 (6,854 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (834 ) (3,821 ) 1,390 3,236 Net income (loss) $ 29,021 $ 36,725 $ 7,915 $ (10,090 ) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.39 $ 0.49 $ 0.11 $ (0.13 ) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.39 $ 0.49 $ 0.11 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing: Net income (loss) per share - basic 73,492 74,367 72,953 75,780 Net income (loss) per share - diluted 73,878 74,700 73,618 75,780

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, March 31, 2020 2020 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 490,444 $ 386,458 Accounts receivable and unbilled costs, net 208,016 213,514 Inventories 26,040 22,227 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,114 37,544 Total current assets 762,614 659,743 Fixed assets, net 51,265 57,715 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,249,204 2,307,859 Long-term marketable securities - 2,613 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,257 68,583 Other assets 19,983 23,990 Total assets $ 3,146,323 $ 3,120,503 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,219 $ 20,004 Accrued compensation 76,900 75,632 Accrued other 37,034 22,743 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,753 10,337 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 251,313 270,281 Total current liabilities 396,219 398,997 Other long-term liabilities 11,568 10,039 Deferred tax liability 105,510 114,394 Accrued long-term retirement benefits 38,264 34,256 Long-term deferred revenue 102,713 104,240 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 63,814 70,658 Long-term debt 450,000 450,000 Total liabilities 1,168,088 1,182,584 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 124 122 Additional paid-in capital 2,936,573 2,891,553 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 262 (3,160 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,321,978 ) (1,305,935 ) Retained earnings 363,254 355,339 Total stockholders' equity 1,978,235 1,937,919 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,146,323 $ 3,120,503

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Revenue (GAAP) $ 228,739 $ 260,024 $ 205,339 $ 617,893 $ 662,469 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment 2 48 1 5 144 Non-GAAP Revenue $ 228,741 $ 260,072 $ 205,340 $ 617,898 $ 662,613 Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 173,464 $ 194,439 $ 146,439 $ 450,738 $ 483,009 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment 2 48 1 5 144 Share-based compensation expense (1) 1,619 1,506 2,154 5,368 5,427 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 4,776 6,222 4,765 14,276 18,677 Acquisition related depreciation expense (6) 6 7 5 17 26 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 179,867 $ 202,222 $ 153,364 $ 470,404 $ 507,283 Income from Operations (GAAP) $ 31,770 $ 36,819 $ 3,779 $ 21,062 $ 5,076 Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment 2 48 1 5 144 Share-based compensation expense (1) 12,517 11,361 15,736 40,349 39,961 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 20,049 22,342 20,128 60,173 67,072 Business development and integration expense (3) - 20 - 16 38 New standard implementation expense (4) - 1 - - 10 Compensation for post-combination services (5) 63 125 63 190 453 Restructuring charges - 193 (31 ) 62 466 Acquisition related depreciation expense (6) 61 61 60 182 251 Transitional service agreement income (7) 57 (25 ) 101 158 1,159 Legal judgments expense (8) - - - 2,804 - Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 64,519 $ 70,945 $ 39,837 $ 125,001 $ 114,630 Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) $ 29,021 $ 36,725 $ (3,686 ) $ 7,915 $ (10,090 ) Service deferred revenue fair value adjustment 2 48 1 5 144 Share-based compensation expense (1) 12,517 11,361 15,736 40,349 39,961 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2) 20,049 22,342 20,128 60,173 67,072 Business development and integration expense (3) - 20 - 16 38 New standard implementation expense (4) - 1 - - 10 Compensation for post-combination services (5) 63 125 63 190 453 Restructuring charges - 193 (31 ) 62 466 Acquisition related depreciation expense (6) 61 61 60 182 251 Change in contingent consideration - - - - 517 Legal judgments expense (8) - - - 2,804 - Income tax adjustments (9) (12,835 ) (16,182 ) (4,027 ) (22,358 ) (17,176 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 48,878 $ 54,694 $ 28,244 $ 89,338 $ 81,646 Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Share (GAAP) $ 0.39 $ 0.49 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.13 ) Share impact of non-GAAP adjustments identified above 0.27 0.24 0.43 1.10 1.20 Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income Per Share $ 0.66 $ 0.73 $ 0.38 $ 1.21 $ 1.07 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share 73,878 74,700 73,594 73,618 76,474

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 (1) Share-based compensation expense included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 248 $ 231 $ 344 $ 837 $ 843 Cost of service revenue 1,371 1,275 1,810 4,531 4,584 Research and development 3,862 3,437 4,935 12,578 12,076 Sales and marketing 4,253 3,910 5,357 13,602 13,333 General and administrative 2,783 2,508 3,290 8,801 9,125 Total share-based compensation expense $ 12,517 $ 11,361 $ 15,736 $ 40,349 $ 39,961 (2) Amortization expense related to acquired software and product technology, tradenames, customer relationships included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 4,776 $ 6,222 $ 4,765 $ 14,276 $ 18,677 Operating expenses 15,273 16,120 15,363 45,897 48,395 Total amortization expense $ 20,049 $ 22,342 $ 20,128 $ 60,173 $ 67,072 (3) Business development and integration expense included in these amounts is as follows: Research and development $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 43 General and administrative - 20 - 16 (5 ) Total business development and integration expense $ - $ 20 $ - $ 16 $ 38 (4) New standard implementation expense included in these amounts is as follows: General and administrative $ - $ 1 $ - $ - $ 10 Total new standard implementation expense $ - $ 1 $ - $ - $ 10 (5) Compensation for post-combination services included in these amounts is as follows: Research and development $ 62 $ 125 $ 62 $ 187 $ 453 Sales and marketing 1 - 1 3 - Total compensation for post-combination services $ 63 $ 125 $ 63 $ 190 $ 453 (6) Acquisition related depreciation expense included in these amounts is as follows: Cost of product revenue $ 3 $ 4 $ 3 $ 10 $ 18 Cost of service revenue 3 3 2 7 8 Research and development 43 43 42 127 174 Sales and marketing 8 8 9 26 27 General and administrative 4 3 4 12 24 Total acquisition related depreciation expense $ 61 $ 61 $ 60 $ 182 $ 251 (7) Transitional service agreement income included in these amounts is as follows: Research and development $ 6 $ (25 ) $ 11 $ 17 $ 87 Sales and marketing 10 - 16 26 168 General and administrative 41 - 74 115 904 Other Income (expense), net (57 ) 25 (101 ) (158 ) (1,159 ) Total transitional service agreement income $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - (8) Legal judgments expense included in these amounts is as follows: General and administrative $ - $ - $ - $ 2,804 $ - Total legal judgments expense $ - $ - $ - $ 2,804 $ - (9) Total income tax adjustment included in these amounts is as follows: Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments above $ (12,835 ) $ (16,182 ) $ (4,027 ) $ (22,358 ) $ (17,176 ) Total income tax adjustments $ (12,835 ) $ (16,182 ) $ (4,027 ) $ (22,358 ) $ (17,176 )

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of Current GAAP to Current and Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Non-GAAP EBITDA from Operations (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 31,770 $ 36,819 $ 3,779 $ 21,062 $ 5,076 Previous adjustments to determine non-GAAP income from operations 32,749 34,126 36,058 103,939 109,554 Non-GAAP Income from operations 64,519 70,945 39,837 125,001 114,630 Depreciation excluding acquisition related 6,376 6,339 6,955 19,283 20,085 Non-GAAP EBITDA from operations $ 70,895 $ 77,284 $ 46,792 $ 144,284 $ 134,715

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Guidance to Non-GAAP Financial Guidance (Unaudited) (In millions, except net income per share - diluted) FY'20 FY'21 GAAP revenue $ 891.8 ~$825 million to ~$840 million Deferred service revenue fair value adjustment $ 0.2 Less than $1 million Deferred product revenue fair value adjustment $ - - Non-GAAP revenue $ 892.0 ~$825 million to ~$840 million FY'20 FY'21 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (2.8 ) ~$15 million to ~$21 million Deferred service revenue fair value adjustment $ 0.2 Less than $1 million Deferred product revenue fair value adjustment $ - - Amortization of intangible assets $ 89.5 ~$80 million Share-based compensation expenses $ 50.9 ~$51 million Business development & integration expenses* $ 1.3 Less than $1 million Legal judgments expense $ - ~$3 million New accounting standard implementation $ - - Restructuring costs $ 2.7 Less than $1 million Change in contingent consideration $ 0.8 - Total Adjustments $ 145.2 ~$134 million Related impact of adjustments on income tax $ (23.4 ) (~$32 million) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 119.1 ~$118 million to ~$123 million GAAP net income (loss) per share (diluted) $ (0.04 ) ~$0.21 to ~$0.28 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 1.57 ~$1.60 to ~$1.67 Average Weighted Shares Outstanding (diluted GAAP) 75.2 73.7 million Average Weighted Shares Outstanding (diluted Non-GAAP) 75.8 73.7 million *Business development & integration expenses include compensation for post-combination services and acquisition-related depreciation expense **Figures in table may not total due to rounding

