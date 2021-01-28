 

Bavarian Nordic Reports Preliminary Financial Results for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 13:20  |  59   |   |   

  • Revenue and EBITDA in line with guidance for 2020. Year-end cash position better than guided for 2020

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 28, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for 2020 in line with or better than the Company’s most recent guidance.

  • Revenue for the full year is expected at approximately DKK 1,852 million, comprised of DKK 1,082 million from combined sale of Rabipur/RabAvert and Encepur, DKK 704 million from US Government sale, including JYNNEOS revenue and contract work, and finally DKK 66 million from the milestone payment from Janssen (Ebola vaccine approval).
  • The operating result (EBITDA) is expected at approximately DKK 740 million, including other operating income of DKK 628 million from the sale of Priority Review Voucher.
  • Cash position at year-end was approximately DKK 1,670 million, excluding unutilized credit facilities of DKK 244 million.
DKK million FY 2020
Guidance
 original 		FY 2020
Guidance
 updated Nov-20 		FY 2020
Actuals
 unaudited
Revenue 1,900 1,900 1,852
EBITDA 675 725 740
Securities, cash and cash equivalents 1,350 1,600 1,670

Revenue in 2020 significantly increased over 2019 as a result of the commercial transformation of Bavarian Nordic following the acquisition of two commercial vaccines, Encepur and Rabipur/RabAvert. COVID-19 negative impact on Encepur and Rabipur/RabAvert revenue was limited to approximately DKK 200 million by strong brand performance in key markets and largely off-set by better than originally expected JYNNEOS revenue. A USD weakening against DKK had some negative impact on RabAvert revenue in the last two months of 2020.

EBITDA came in slightly better than guided due to continued tight focus on cost and profitability.

The year-end cash position exceeded guidance due to phasing of ongoing investments and working capital movements. This was achieved without draw-down of existing credit facilities of DKK 244 million. Due to the strong cash position the draw-down was deferred to 2021.

“We are very pleased to deliver results in line with or better than the original guidance from February 2020 when no-one really understood the full-scale dramatic effect of COVID-19 on the world. These results have been achieved by good market performance in key markets, by the governmental business performing better than originally anticipated and by keeping a tight focus on profitability and cash,” said Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic.

Seite 1 von 2


Bavarian Nordic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bavarian Nordic Reports Preliminary Financial Results for 2020 Revenue and EBITDA in line with guidance for 2020. Year-end cash position better than guided for 2020 COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 28, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) today reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
10,442 Screens: TAAT Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Bavarian Nordic A/S - Articles of Association
05.01.21
Bavarian Nordic to Supply Smallpox Vaccines to Three European Countries

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.02.20
288
Bavarian Nordic - The sky is the limit