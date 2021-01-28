Growing At 7.5% CAGR, Digital transformation consulting market Is Booming, and Capturing new opportunity in 2021, says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Digital Transformation Consulting Market size is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Increasing competition among businesses and after effects of Pandemic are anticipated to drive growth of Global Digital Transformation Consulting Market.

Key Players for Global Digital Transformation Consulting Market Report: Some major key players for global digital transformation consulting market are Mercer LLC, McKinsey and Company, PwC, Ernst and Young Ltd., IBM, Deloitte, Cognizant, Bain and Company, KPMG, The Boston Consulting Group, Accenture PLC, The IA Group, A.T. Kearney Inc, ABeam Consulting Ltd., Arthur D Little and others.

Digital transforming consultancy is a service which helps the business to formulate the strategy for their digital transformation & implement it to enhance the business performance through digital technologies. These services are offered by firms which help an organization to transform into digital realm, result in reducing the office work, paper work (invoices, bills, etc.) & leads the organization to focus on their core business. The chances of failures are reduced to great degree by IoT, machine learning and others like defect in manufacturing products will reduce, manufacturing will be fast. These firms provide solution to a problem or service in transformation to its client, as they may have limited knowledge or workforce to do the same. The digitally transformed organization may see improved customer experience, offer better working conditions to its employees, reduction in guess work as the analyzed data will be readily available which will lead competitive environment & ready to changes without any drag will result in increase in profits of organization business. The digital transformation is need of the hour as every business is trying to digitized to reach its customer segment; it can be called reinventing, as strategy, planning, operations have significant changes.