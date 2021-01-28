 

Captor Capital Corp. Celebrates New Community Outreach Partnership Along With Official Grand Opening Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 13:42  |  51   |   |   

Captor Retail Group to leverage 6,500-square-foot Antioch location as employment hub, in collaboration with local charity, Beat the Streets Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Captor Capital Corp. (CSE: CPTR; FRANKFURT: NMV; STUTTGART: NMVA) ("Captor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new community partnership, as it continues to expand in California.

The retailer of medical and recreational cannabis this past weekend opened a One Plant Antioch dispensary, which set new highs for both sales and customer numbers in just two days, despite pandemic-related restrictions.

“The overwhelmingly positive reception our new One Plant Antioch location has enjoyed speaks to both the effort put into designing, stocking and opening the store, as well as to Captor Retail Group’s reputation for providing high-quality products at accessible prices,” said Captor Capital CEO John Zorbas. “With three more dispensaries slated to come online this quarter, we look forward to more weekends like this.”

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic making it impossible to conduct a true grand opening event, the One Plant team nevertheless celebrated in style – partnering up with the Antioch chapter of Beat the Streets, a charity that offers young adult employment, vocational and life services. The organization has provided resources and supportive programs for at-risk youth, young adults, and families in Contra Costa County​ since 2005.​​

“Beat the Streets has done incredible work over the past 15 years. As a company, CRG puts great importance on our positive and continued community engagement, and nothing is more important than the right partner. We identified Beat the Streets as an organization that truly makes a difference in so many lives and are extremely proud to partner with them,” said Captor Retail Group CEO Adam Wilks. “It’s a fantastic organization with focused leadership, and we are thrilled to work with a group that shares our ethos in uplifting the communities in which we make our investments.”

Through Beat the Streets’ Next Steps Program, One Plant will provide support and opportunities for success in education, financial literacy, employment and entrepreneurship for high school students and recent graduates. Scholarships will be awarded to participants who complete the program, providing financial support for college expenses and employment initiatives.

