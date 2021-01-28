Skeljungur hf. Skeljungur will publish its 2020 financial results on Thursday February 4 – investor webcast on February 5, at 8.30
Skeljungur hf. will publish its 2020 Consolidated Annual Financial Statements after market has closed on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
Skeljungur will host a webcast for investors on Friday, February 5, at 8:30 where CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights. Please note that the investor meeting will only be a webcast.
The webcast will be available here: http://www.skeljungur.is/fjarfestakynning
Market participants can send questions to fjarfestar@skeljungur.is, questions will be answered after the presentation on February 5.
The presentation will be available on Skeljungur‘s website, https://www.skeljungur.is/fyrir-fjarfesta after the meeting.
For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.
www.skeljungur.is
https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/
