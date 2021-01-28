 

Skeljungur hf. Skeljungur will publish its 2020 financial results on Thursday February 4 – investor webcast on February 5, at 8.30

Skeljungur hf. will publish its 2020 Consolidated Annual Financial Statements after market has closed on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Skeljungur will host a webcast for investors on Friday, February 5, at 8:30 where CEO Árni Pétur Jónsson and CFO Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, will give an overview of the financial results and operational highlights. Please note that the investor meeting will only be a webcast.

The webcast will be available here: http://www.skeljungur.is/fjarfestakynning

Market participants can send questions to fjarfestar@skeljungur.is, questions will be answered after the presentation on February 5.

The presentation will be available on Skeljungur‘s website, https://www.skeljungur.is/fyrir-fjarfesta after the meeting.

For further information please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO, investors@skeljungur.is.

www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/


ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Statement due to false news about Skeljungur and the company's restructuring
08.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Transaction of primary insider
07.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Transaction of related party
07.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Strengur hf.
07.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Transaction of related party
06.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Strengur Holding ehf.
06.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Major shareholder announcement - Strengur hf.
06.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Transaction of related party
05.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Results of the takeover bid by Strengur hf. to shareholders of Skeljungur hf.
05.01.21
Skeljungur hf.: Advertisement from the Nomination Committee of Skeljungur on candidacy to the Board of Directors of Skeljungur hf.