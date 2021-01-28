Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors Study on Neuron Level Response to Psilocybin at University of Maryland

The research, led by Principal Investigator Dr. Jaylyn Waddell, Assistant Professor of Neuroscience, will be testing a novel hypothesis on the mechanism of psilocybin action in a lab setting. The goal of the research is to get a pointed understanding of the heightened plasticity that permits the therapeutic response to psilocybin in order to obtain a better understanding of when, where and how psilocybin is most appropriate for use in human therapeutics.

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced therapeutic medicine for mainstream use, announced that it is sponsoring a study titled: “Facilitating extinction of fear with psilocybin: Model development of biomarkers and mechanisms,” at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Our laboratory, with Dr. Aditi Banerjee, will examine inhibition of fear, and the effect of psilocybin on markers of brain maturity and plasticity,” said Dr. Waddell. “Inhibition of fear, facilitated by psychedelic drugs in many therapeutic contexts, is paradoxically more stable in the immature brain. This is an intriguing potential insight into the mechanism of psilocybin and provides a roadmap for biomarker discovery. Patterns in peripheral biomarkers can inform treatment, enhancing our understanding of mental health states that are amenable to psychedelic medicine. Though we tend to use general terms like depression and anxiety, the etiology of such states is diverse. We will use the sensitive acoustic startle reflex to model fear learning and its inhibition. The startle reflex is highly translational, capturing the hypervigilance and anxiety experienced in humans suffering from PTSD. Behavioral studies will be coupled with functional resting state neuroimaging, genetic sequencing of peripheral blood markers of pathology and plasticity as well as mechanistic molecular assays with a focus on translation to humans.”

“The University of Maryland has a well-earned reputation as one of the leading research institutions advancing the promise of psychedelic medicines to solve some of humanity’s greatest mental health issues,” said Josh Bartch, CEO and Co-Founder of Mydecine. “Dr. Waddell in particular has done tremendous work in the field of behavioral neuroscience and we are excited to be a part of her scientific research. Applying a strict scientific understanding as to how our brain’s respond to psychedelic molecules like psilocybin will be tremendously important as we move forward to establish the protocols for our Phase 2A clinical trials and future research.”