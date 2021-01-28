 

Mason Graphite Provides Update Regarding Its Corporate Strategy and on Its Commitment to Re-Accelerate the Lac Gueret Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 13:30  |  48   |   |   

MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite Inc. (“Mason Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to provide an update on recent corporate actions and discuss its commitment to the Company’s Lac Guéret Graphite project.

Since establishing itself as a new Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 29, 2020, the Company has appointed Messrs. Peter Damouni and Simon Marcotte as executive directors to facilitate an assessment of the Company’s current activities. The existing management team remains intact and is working with the new Board to integrate its knowledge into the Board’s decision-making process.

Along with other initiatives, the current focus of the Company on value-added products, carrying higher returns in the near term, will continue its course. But the Lac Guéret Graphite project remains extremely important in the North American ecosystem and is undoubtfully one of the pillars of Québec’s ambitions to become the battery territory of North America.

Mr. Fahad Al-Tamimi, Chairman of Mason Graphite, commented: “We are pleased with the transition of the Board of Directors and are looking forward to continue to work with our management team to develop the Company’s exciting next stages. The Lac Guéret Graphite project has a completed feasibility study, permits in place, 75% its detailed engineering completed, and long-lead items already delivered. We are therefore well advanced to bringing this high-grade world class graphite asset into production and we are confident that the Company is well-positioned to be a cornerstone of the North American electrification industry.” The Company reminds investors that it believes the Lac Guéret project carries one of the highest grades of graphite in the world, with 27.8% graphite for the first 25 years, and that the 25-year mine life of the feasibility study uses approximately 7% of the mineral resources.

As evidenced by the recent performance of the battery materials listed companies, the macro environment for the development of battery related minerals is now very favorable. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (“BMI”), the prices of graphite are also recovering rapidly with the BMI Index up 6.2% in December 2020, the fastest monthly growth rate since May 2018, including an appreciation of 13.2% for the -100 mesh, 90-93% Carbon purity material, FOB China. BMI explained that: “Demand for flake graphite from the anode value chain is set to surge this year, forecasting a 49% growth rate in demand from the battery sector in 2021 as consumers, institutions, and nations alike strive for a green recovery from COVID-19.”

Seite 1 von 5
Mason Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mason Graphite Provides Update Regarding Its Corporate Strategy and on Its Commitment to Re-Accelerate the Lac Gueret Project MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mason Graphite Inc. (“Mason Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) is pleased to provide an update on recent corporate actions and discuss its commitment to the Company’s Lac Guéret …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
3D Systems Announces Breakthrough in Bioprinting Technology and Expansion of Regenerative Medicine ...
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
10,442 Screens: TAAT Begins Statewide Video Advertisement Campaign on Pump Displays at 1,087 Gas Stations in Ohio
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Mason Graphite Announces Initial Governance Changes and Grant of Stock Options