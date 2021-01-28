 

CloudMD to Drive North American Clinic Expansion with Seasoned Leadership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to its patients, is excited to announce that it has appointed a new VP, Clinic Operations to integrate and lead its current network of clinics and continue driving expansion across every province of Canada and strategically in the United States.

Kristine Heckman is joining CloudMD as VP Clinic Operations and is the latest addition to the Company’s management team. Kristine brings over 20 years of industry experience, most recently as VP, Clinic Operations with Lifemark Health, a national rehabilitation company with over 200 locations across Canada. In her role with Lifemark Health, she was responsible for managing and leading the operations and financial performance of their multidisciplinary clinic network across British Columbia. Kristine was also responsible for supporting growth and expansion through M&A activities and integrating new clinics into Lifemark Health’s existing network. She was accountable for establishing and adhering to best practice quality of care standards and customer satisfaction as well as executing new corporate initiatives to ensure execution of standard operating procedures.

CloudMD’s mission is to deliver patient centric, whole-person healthcare and the Company is committed to providing longitudinal support to its patients. CloudMD’s current clinic network includes 14 clinics, 95 practitioners servicing over 500,000 patients. The Company is focused on expanding a hybrid (in-person and virtual) clinic network in every province across Canada and strategically in the United States to enable patients to consult with a doctor, specialist or therapist when and where they need it. Kristine will be responsible for leading the integration, operations and financial performance of CloudMD’s strategic growth of its business operations and will assist management and corporate development leadership identify clinic partners that align with CloudMD’s mission and vision for patient care and growth. She will also take the lead and drive the integration of best practices and quality of care within the network.

