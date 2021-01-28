 

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.05 per Unit

MONACO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash distribution of $0.05 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This distribution represents an annualized distribution of $0.20 per unit.

The cash distribution will be payable on February 12, 2021 to unit holders of record as of February 9, 2021.

About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Partners (NYSE:NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events including Navios Partners’ expected cash flow generation, future contracted revenues, future distributions and its ability to have a dividend going forward, opportunities to reinvest cash accretively in a fleet renewal program or otherwise, potential capital gains, its ability to take advantage of dislocation in the market and Navios Partners’ growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Partners at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Partners believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Partners. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

