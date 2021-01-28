 

Aquestive Therapeutics Appoints Mark Lepore, MD, as Chief Medical Officer for Allergy

  • New hire helps lead Aquestive’s continued focus on its epinephrine program
  • Provides update on Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients’ unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today announced the appointment of Mark Lepore, MD, as the Chief Medical Officer for Allergy.

Dr. Lepore is a board-certified allergist and pediatrician. He has over fourteen years of drug development experience, including serving as Vice President, Head of Clinical Strategy and Development for Inhalation and Complex Injectable Products, and Vice President, Global Clinical Development, at Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and previous clinical research roles in respiratory therapeutics at Teva Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining industry, Dr. Lepore spent over a decade in private practice as an allergy and asthma specialist and served as a clinical investigator in over one hundred industry-sponsored trials. He received his medical training at Thomas Jefferson University.

“I am very pleased to welcome Mark to the team,” said Dan Barber, Chief Operating Officer of Aquestive. “His background in allergy combined with his product development experience are a great match for our programs focused within the allergy space. This is an exciting time for Aquestive and, as we continue to advance our pipeline in 2021, our epinephrine delivery platform will be a key area of focus. Patients at risk for anaphylaxis continue to have very limited treatment options except for injectables. We believe that our platform has the potential to change this dynamic and thereby reduce patients’ unmet needs. I look forward to working with Mark as we continue to advance and expand our product development pipeline. Mark will be an important part of our planned R&D event highlighting our epinephrine program during the third week of March.”

“Investing in talented and experienced product development experts is an important building block for the company in 2021,” said Keith Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “At the same time, we remain fully committed and focused on the resubmission of our Libervant (diazepam) Buccal Film application. We continue to interact with the FDA on Libervant and they have indicated that we will receive their feedback in writing in the coming weeks. We continue to believe that we will be able to resubmit our NDA for Libervant shortly after receiving the FDA’s written feedback.”  

