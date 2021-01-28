 

Avicanna Launches RHO Phyto Topical Gels in Canada and Initiates Clinical Studies

  • RHO Phyto Deep Tissue Gels will be initially available on the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart online platform and expanded into specific consumer retail channels in February 2021.
  • Initiation of osteoarthritis preclinical trials in Canada in addition to the enrollment of the products into the UHN MC-RWE study to evaluate the effectiveness on pain, sleep, anxiety, and depression.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or the “Company“) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce the launch of the RHO Phyto Deep Tissue Gels (the “RHO Phyto Deep Tissue Gels”) through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart as well as through additional adult use channels. The Company is also pleased to announce the initiation of pre-clinical osteoarthritis evaluations after successful in vitro studies and the enrollment of the Deep Tissue Gels in the Medical Cannabis Real World Evidence (“MC-RWE”) study. The MC-RWE study is led by the University Health Network (“UHN”) with the goal to evaluate the effectiveness of medical cannabis on pain, sleep and other related comorbidities.

About the RHO Phyto Deep Tissue Gels

The RHO Phyto Deep Tissue Gels synergistically combine natural clove oil and menthol with cannabinoids and natural polyphenols in advanced emulsions which are optimized for faster absorption and deeper delivery. The RHO Phyto Deep Tissue Gel formulations are also designed for long term cannabinoid shelf-life stability and accurate dosing with cooling sensation, and pleasant mint aroma. The deep tissue technology has been developed and optimized by Avicanna’s research and development team. Over the last 3 years, the RHO Phyto Deep Tissue Gel formulations have been validated by a series of preclinical studies where both stability and enhanced absorption into the deeper layers of the skin were shown.

The Cannabis and Pharmaceutical Market Opportunity

The launch of the RHO Phyto Deep Tissue Gels comes at a time when patients and consumers are seeking cannabinoid-based topical products and, despite the regulatory changes in October 2018 (“Cannabis 2.0”), there has been a limited number of topical products available in the projected $3B Canadian cannabis market. In a 2018 Cannabis Report by Deloitte, 53% of users suggested they would try topical products in view of the new regulations. Additionally, 79% of these new users would like to use a topical product for potential pain relief.

