 

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : Mechel to Speed up Ecological Projects in Chelyabinsk

PJSC Mechel : Mechel to Speed up Ecological Projects in Chelyabinsk

28.01.2021 / 15:45 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 MECHEL TO SPEED UP ECOLOGICAL PROJECTS IN CHELYABINSK

 

Chelyabinsk, Russia - 28 January 2021 - Mechel Group (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of Russia's leading mining and steel companies, reports signing another agreement on measures reducing waste emissions into Chelyabinsk's atmosphere. As part of this agreement, Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant will shorten the time frame for several measures listed in the 2019 ecological agreement and will assume additional obligations.

The new and improved complex of measures on reducing the ecological impact on the atmosphere will be outlined by 2026.

Investments will total over 3 billion rubles.

The document was signed by Chelyabinsk Region's Governor Alexey Texler and Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov.

As part of the agreement, the plant will install a modern gas treatment system at the casthouse of its blast furnaces #4 and #5, overhaul its blast furnace #5, upgrade the gas treatment system in the electric steelmaking workshop, taking a series of steps to restore wet gas purification to top efficiency, and taking measures to maintain the efficiency of gas treatment facilities.

"We can now say that we have outlined the entire load of obligations regarding ecological solutions. I am grateful to Mechel's top management and personally Oleg Korzhov for the company's understanding of the need to resolve ecological issues. We have outlined a series of measures, which include major technological solutions that will require careful preparation, planning and acquisition of costly equipment. This way, five more measures will be added to our key framework agreement with the company. From this point on, we will be monitoring the progress of these obligations, and I am confident that the company will meet them all," Chelyabinsk Region's Governor Alexey Texler noted.

