 

Gartner to Present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021   

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), the world’s leading research and advisory company, today announced that Craig Safian, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference.

Gartner’s presentation is scheduled for 2:50 pm ET on Thursday, February 11, 2021. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's web site at http://investor.gartner.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT), is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.

Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit www.gartner.com.

Gartner-IR

Wertpapier


