 

The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tesla's been the hottest stock on the market over the last year, but most people have overlooked what we think is the most important reason for their success. It's the reason their shares soared 695% during 2020 and they landed on the main stage with their inclusion in the S&P 500.  Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F).

Now, Tesla's delivered a blueprint for how to thrive in the post-pandemic world. While major automakers have been spinning their wheels fighting to survive after a gut-wrenching year. Tesla's moves have Morgan Stanley analysts putting them in a completely separate camp, comparing them to services companies like Roku, Tinder, Apple, and even video game makers. And after turning their focus to building more valuable assets around the cars everyone's pining after.

Their market cap now stands at more than 5x the value of GM, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler combined. This is why Business Insider says, "Tesla's services could be worth more than its car business."

This revenue-driving strategy is a huge part of why many are comparing Elon Musk to Apple's legendary founder, Steve Jobs. And now, one small Canadian company is following the same "sum of all parts" strategy aimed at achieving great results.

Facedrive (FD,FDVRF) is a ridesharing company that gives customers a choice between grabbing a ride in eco-friendly electric vehicles or in standard vehicles…And they've seen incredible growth over the last year adding major assets and verticals to the company.

That creative problem-solving has helped them ink important deals with government agencies, A-list celebrities, and even Big Tech juggernauts. They've already seen 569% gains over the last year. By using this same "sum of the parts" strategy employed by Tesla, they could soon become a household name and take their brands internationally in 2021.

More and More Revenue Streams

Anyone betting against Tesla at this point hasn't been paying attention over the last year. In fact, those who bet against them in 2020 lost a total of $38 billion in all.

That's because not only has Tesla been riding the electric vehicle boom that's taken over the auto industry...They've also gone beyond that to add services and recurring revenue to their model. With this, they're not just selling a car and banking on one sale every 5 to 10 years.

