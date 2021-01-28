 

Toothpaste & Mouthwash to Account for Two-third Sales in Oral Hygiene Products Market Persistence Market Research Study

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 14:01  |  54   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oral hygiene products are used to treat dental plaque/biofilms, dental caries, gingivitis, halitosis, periodontitis and peri-implantitis. Increasing prevalence of these conditions across the world is expected to boost demand in the global oral hygiene products market. For instance, according to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD), severe periodontitis is the 6th-most prevalent oral disease occurring worldwide, and accounts for 11.2% prevalence rate.

PMR Logo

Several initiatives for oral health awareness are being undertaken by leading oral hygiene market players. Major companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, and Proctor & Gamble are focused on spreading awareness regarding good oral health and dental hygiene. For instance, the Indian Dental Association (IDA) drafted the National Oral Health Programme to address the burden of dental disease effectively for bringing about 'optimal oral health' for all by 2020.

According to the latest report published by "Persistence Market Research", the global oral hygiene products market is anticipated to experience a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Oral Hygiene Products Market Study    

  • The toothpaste segment, under product, is expected to hold more than one-third revenue share in the global oral hygiene products market.
  • Dental plaque/biofilms and dental caries are leading indications and account for around 60% dental problems, followed by gingivitis. These segments are expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to other indications.
  • In terms of regional growth, East Asia and South Asia together hold more than 35% of the global oral hygiene products market value share. North America is a lucrative region with higher product adoption as compared to other regions.
  • The COVID-19 outbreak has created hindrances for the growth of the oral hygiene products market as most non-essential medical procedures are being postponed; this situation will persist in the first half of 2021 as well. 

Get the Sample PDF of the Report:  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/25915

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Toothpaste & Mouthwash to Account for Two-third Sales in Oral Hygiene Products Market Persistence Market Research Study NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Oral hygiene products are used to treat dental plaque/biofilms, dental caries, gingivitis, halitosis, periodontitis and peri-implantitis. Increasing prevalence of these conditions across the world is expected …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join in Bid for the Nagasaki Integrated ...
Servo Motors and Drives Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces PCS1100 Wi-Fi 6E 4x4: 4 Transceiver
Neobanking Market Size Worth $722.60 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 47.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
SMMT - UK car production down -29.3% in 2020 as coronavirus slams brakes on sector
Johnson Controls Customers Prioritize New Integrated Technologies for Healthy Buildings; Solutions ...
Protective Coatings Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 46 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Streetbees Appoints First North America GM as it Gears for Growth
Titel
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Online Betting Companies Positioned to Continue Momentum into 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Senior Management Executive Alphan Gogus Appointed as Regional GM for Huobi Russia , Turkey and ...
Bulls on the Street Watching Billion Dollar Electric Vehicle (EV) Market Shift into High Gear
Castellum publishes supplement to the offer document regarding the voluntary share exchange and ...
Britishvolt Appoints William Reynolds As Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods