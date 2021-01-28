NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oral hygiene products are used to treat dental plaque/biofilms, dental caries, gingivitis, halitosis, periodontitis and peri-implantitis. Increasing prevalence of these conditions across the world is expected to boost demand in the global oral hygiene products market. For instance, according to the Global Burden of Disease (GBD), severe periodontitis is the 6 th -most prevalent oral disease occurring worldwide, and accounts for 11.2% prevalence rate.

Several initiatives for oral health awareness are being undertaken by leading oral hygiene market players. Major companies such as Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, and Proctor & Gamble are focused on spreading awareness regarding good oral health and dental hygiene. For instance, the Indian Dental Association (IDA) drafted the National Oral Health Programme to address the burden of dental disease effectively for bringing about 'optimal oral health' for all by 2020.

According to the latest report published by "Persistence Market Research", the global oral hygiene products market is anticipated to experience a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Takeaways from Oral Hygiene Products Market Study

The toothpaste segment, under product, is expected to hold more than one-third revenue share in the global oral hygiene products market.

Dental plaque/biofilms and dental caries are leading indications and account for around 60% dental problems, followed by gingivitis. These segments are expected to grow at a higher rate as compared to other indications.

In terms of regional growth, East Asia and South Asia together hold more than 35% of the global oral hygiene products market value share. North America is a lucrative region with higher product adoption as compared to other regions.

The COVID-19 outbreak has created hindrances for the growth of the oral hygiene products market as most non-essential medical procedures are being postponed; this situation will persist in the first half of 2021 as well.

