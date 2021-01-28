Sernova Announces Collaboration Agreements with Multiple Pharmaceutical Industry Leaders

LONDON, ONTARIO - January 28, 2021 - Sernova Corp. (TSX-V: SVA)(OTCQB: SEOVF)(FSE: PSH), a leading clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, announced today that it has entered into multiple research collaboration agreements with global pharmaceutical companies.

Sernova is deploying its in-house cell therapy expertise and patent-protected Cell Pouch technologies in combination with proprietary therapeutic cell assets designated by the pharmaceutical collaborators. Further details of these agreements will be kept confidential for strategic reasons. The collaborators have requested anonymity.

"The research collaborations follow the ongoing clinical success of Sernova's Cell Pouch technologies in diabetes and reflect the value and evolving recognition of our technologies and cell therapy platform," said Dr. Philip Toleikis, President and CEO of Sernova. "These important partnerships with leaders in the pharma industry build upon Sernova's business strategy to develop a portfolio of products to realize the full potential of Sernova's regenerative medicine platform by extending and broadening its application to new therapeutic areas and modalities. Sernova's goal is to provide people with a functional cure for multiple chronic and rare diseases."

ABOUT SERNOVA'S CELL POUCH SYSTEM

The Cell Pouch, as part of the Cell Pouch System, is a novel, proprietary, scalable, implantable macro- encapsulation device solution designed for the long-term survival and function of therapeutic cells. The device upon implantation is designed to incorporate with tissue, forming highly vascularized tissue chambers for the transplantation and function of therapeutic cells, which then release proteins and hormones as required to treat disease. The Cell Pouch, along with therapeutic cells, has been shown to provide long-term safety and efficacy in small and large animal models of diabetes and has been proven to provide a biologically compatible environment for insulin-producing cells in humans in a Canadian first-in-human study. Sernova is currently conducting a Phase I/II study at the University of Chicago.