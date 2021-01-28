 

Takeda Presents Positive Results For Mobocertinib in Patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC Who Received Prior Platinum-based Chemotherapy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.01.2021, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced new data from the Phase 1/2 trial of mobocertinib (TAK-788) orally administered in previously treated patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion+ metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) will be presented as a late-breaking oral session at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) on Friday, January 29 SGT.

“Results show mobocertinib demonstrated clinically meaningful responses and a noteworthy duration of response in patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC who received prior platinum-based therapy,” said Pasi A. Jänne, M.D., Ph.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “These data are promising and provide further evidence for mobocertinib as a potential oral treatment for patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC, who are in critical need of targeted treatment options.”

The analysis of platinum-pretreated patients included patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC who received prior platinum therapy from the Phase 1/2 trial. All patients were treated at the 160 mg once daily oral dose. Key findings from this population include:

Parameter

Results in Platinum-Pretreated Population (N=114)

Confirmed objective response rate (ORR) per investigator

35% (40/114; 95% CI 26-45)

Confirmed ORR per IRC

28% (32/114; 95% CI 20-37)

Median duration of response (DoR) per IRC

17.5 months (95% CI 7.4-20.3)

Median progression-free survival (PFS) per IRC

7.3 months (95% CI 5.5-9.2)

Disease control rate (DCR) per IRC

78% (89/114; 95% CI 69-85)

The safety profile observed was manageable. The most common treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs; ≥ 20%) in platinum-pretreated patients from the May data cutoff were diarrhea (90%), rash (45%), paronychia (34%), nausea (32%), decreased appetite (32%), dry skin (30%) and vomiting (30%). Grade ≥3 TRAEs (≥5%) included diarrhea (21%). Nineteen patients (17%) discontinued due to AEs, most commonly diarrhea (4%) and nausea (4%). The safety profile from the November data cutoff was consistent with that of the May data cutoff.

Seite 1 von 5
Takeda Yakuhin Kogyo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Takeda Presents Positive Results For Mobocertinib in Patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC Who Received Prior Platinum-based Chemotherapy Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced new data from the Phase 1/2 trial of mobocertinib (TAK-788) orally administered in previously treated patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Closing of Its CDN $2,122,500 (equiv US$1,650,000) Private ...
Apple Reports First Quarter Results
Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares First Quarter Dividend
Palantir Technologies and Rio Tinto Sign Multi-Year Enterprise Partnership
ServiceNow Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
Zymeworks Advances HER2 Bispecific Antibody-Drug Conjugate, ZW49, into Expansion Cohort Stage of ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Balyo Generates Revenue of €6.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter of 2020, up 87% Year-on-year
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
Cresco Labs Announces Closing of Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The GEO Group Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
TILRAY INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Tilray, Inc. - TLRY
Titel
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Takeda erreicht Kohlenstoffneutralität im Jahr 2020
27.01.21
Takeda Achieved Carbon Neutrality in 2020
26.01.21
Takeda rangiert im Access to Medicine Index 2021 auf branchenführenden Positionen
26.01.21
Takeda Achieves Industry-Leading Positions in 2021 Access to Medicine Index
25.01.21
Takeda zum vierten Mal in Folge unter den weltweit besten Arbeitgebern des Jahres
25.01.21
Takeda Named Global Top Employer for Fourth Consecutive Year
12.01.21
Takeda präsentiert Pipeline-Update und Zielsetzung einer 50-prozentigen Umsatzsteigerung bis 2030 auf der 39. jährlichen J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
11.01.21
Takeda Provides Pipeline Update and Shares Goal to Increase Revenue 50% by FY2030 at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
11.01.21
Takeda hält Vortrag auf der 39. jährlichen J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
11.01.21
Takeda to Present at The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference