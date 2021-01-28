Takeda Presents Positive Results For Mobocertinib in Patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC Who Received Prior Platinum-based Chemotherapy

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced new data from the Phase 1/2 trial of mobocertinib (TAK-788) orally administered in previously treated patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion+ metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) will be presented as a late-breaking oral session at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) on Friday, January 29 SGT.

“Results show mobocertinib demonstrated clinically meaningful responses and a noteworthy duration of response in patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC who received prior platinum-based therapy,” said Pasi A. Jänne, M.D., Ph.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “These data are promising and provide further evidence for mobocertinib as a potential oral treatment for patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC, who are in critical need of targeted treatment options.”