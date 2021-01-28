Takeda Presents Positive Results For Mobocertinib in Patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC Who Received Prior Platinum-based Chemotherapy
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced new data from the Phase 1/2 trial of mobocertinib (TAK-788) orally administered in previously treated patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) Exon20 insertion+ metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) will be presented as a late-breaking oral session at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) on Friday, January 29 SGT.
“Results show mobocertinib demonstrated clinically meaningful responses and a noteworthy duration of response in patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC who received prior platinum-based therapy,” said Pasi A. Jänne, M.D., Ph.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “These data are promising and provide further evidence for mobocertinib as a potential oral treatment for patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC, who are in critical need of targeted treatment options.”
The analysis of platinum-pretreated patients included patients with EGFR Exon20 insertion+ mNSCLC who received prior platinum therapy from the Phase 1/2 trial. All patients were treated at the 160 mg once daily oral dose. Key findings from this population include:
|
Parameter
|
Results in Platinum-Pretreated Population (N=114)
|
Confirmed objective response rate (ORR) per investigator
|
35% (40/114; 95% CI 26-45)
|
Confirmed ORR per IRC
|
28% (32/114; 95% CI 20-37)
|
Median duration of response (DoR) per IRC
|
17.5 months (95% CI 7.4-20.3)
|
Median progression-free survival (PFS) per IRC
|
7.3 months (95% CI 5.5-9.2)
|
Disease control rate (DCR) per IRC
|
78% (89/114; 95% CI 69-85)
The safety profile observed was manageable. The most common treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs; ≥ 20%) in platinum-pretreated patients from the May data cutoff were diarrhea (90%), rash (45%), paronychia (34%), nausea (32%), decreased appetite (32%), dry skin (30%) and vomiting (30%). Grade ≥3 TRAEs (≥5%) included diarrhea (21%). Nineteen patients (17%) discontinued due to AEs, most commonly diarrhea (4%) and nausea (4%). The safety profile from the November data cutoff was consistent with that of the May data cutoff.
|
