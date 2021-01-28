 

NFL and Zebra Technologies to Discuss Real-Time Tracking and Key Insights Leading into Super Bowl

28.01.2021   

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, will host its annual Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. eastern. Representatives from Zebra and the NFL will share notable tracking data from the 2020-21 NFL season and contextualize the Super Bowl matchup with advanced statistics from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They will also discuss Zebra’s six-plus-year partnership with the league and where it’s headed in the years to come.

NFL and Zebra Technologies to Discuss Real-Time Tracking and Key Insights Leading into Super Bowl (Graphic: Business Wire)

John Pollard, Vice President of Business Development for Zebra Sports will provide a deep dive into the player and ball tracking technology that powers the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. Pollard will touch on a handful of new statistical categories that were released this year and share key metrics from each team participating in the Super Bowl.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent will also take part in the event. He will discuss how Zebra’s tracking data supports the league and teams. Vincent will also share details about the Vincent Country Safe Zone Activity Day taking place virtually with the students of Riverwalk STEM Academy at Just Elementary School, just three miles away from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida where the Super Bowl will be played.

NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland will join the conversation to share his perspective on real-time tracking and his passion for philanthropy through Beyond the Basics – a charity he co-founded to empower youth to maximize their potential by exposing them to enriching experiences, opportunities and people.

Zebra is now in its seventh year as the Official On-Field Player-Tracking Provider for the NFL. To enable the data collection, Zebra attaches RFID tags to player equipment and footballs, transmitting real-time location data to receivers positioned around the stadium that gather metrics such as player speed, distance traveled, orientation and acceleration. During the 2020-21 NFL season, Zebra tagged 2,880 players plus all the officials.

As a global leader in location solutions, Zebra provides tracking technology for enterprises of all sizes in a wide range of markets including healthcare, retail, manufacturing and transportation and logistics to deliver a performance edge to the front line of business.

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, 3:30-4:15 p.m. ET
WHERE: An approved NFL Communications account is required to access the Super Bowl LV virtual interview platform. To register for an account, please go to NFLCommunications.com and click the “Register” button at the top of the page.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in our Your Edge, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

