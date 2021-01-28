 

Western Colorado’s Retail Powerhouse Mesa Mall Continues Transformation with First to Market Dick’s Sporting Goods

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today provided an update on adaptive reuse initiatives at Mesa Mall in Grand Junction, Colorado. Dick’s Sporting Goods, with its first location in Grand Junction, will replace the space formerly occupied by Herberger’s, and construction recently kicked off with the interior demolition of the space.

Leasing and redevelopment efforts collectively reinforce Mesa Mall’s location along the Business Loop as the premier retail corridor in the Grand Valley. With the planned addition of several unique and market-exclusive retailers, Mesa Mall is well positioned for long term success.

Dick’s Sporting Goods joins a dynamic tenant lineup at Mesa Mall which includes existing anchors Best Buy, Cabela’s and Target, as well as additional, previously announced new anchor tenants. Dick’s Sporting Goods will announce its grand opening date in the future.

Recently, the management team at Mesa Mall worked with a local artist to add color, texture and vibrancy to exterior spaces for the community to enjoy as part of The Canvas Project. Mesa Mall selected local artist Jamie Copley for the installation showcasing Colorado Mesa University. A long-time Grand Junction resident and CMU alum, Copley has worked on several murals around the Grand Valley.

Mesa Mall serves the western Colorado and eastern Utah regions. The majority of commercial development in Grand Junction is happening within a two-mile radius of the town center, positioning Mesa Mall in the core of the fastest growing retail, restaurant, and financial sector of the valley. With a combination of enclosed and open air formats, Mesa Mall is the only hybrid retail center in the valley and the only hybrid center between Denver and Salt Lake City.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group: National footprint with local flavor. With about 100 town centers throughout the US, we’re as American as apple pie. As a matter of fact, we are also as American as deep dish pizza in Chicago, Hawaiian poke salad, vegan spring rolls in Malibu, El Paso Tex-Mex, Maryland crab cakes, kimchi in Orange County, Memphis barbeque and a Kansas City porterhouse. Our well regarded infrastructure, from Hawaii to Connecticut, and pretty much everywhere else in between, allows our tenant and sponsor partners to benefit from the operating efficacy and economies of scale at a large national real estate company, alongside local management who possess comprehensive knowledge of the specific locale within which they reside. Washington Prime Group is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

