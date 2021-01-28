Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Three New Independent Directors Appointed to its Board of Directors and Formation of an Audit Committee

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: NVOS), a provider of multi-dimensional primary healthcare services and products in Canada and the U.S. (the “Company"), announces today that it has increased the size of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) from 4 to 7 members and appointed Michael Pope, Robert Oliva, and Alex Flesias as directors of the Company. These three individuals have also been appointed to serve on the Company’s newly formed Audit Committee, with Mr. Pope being the Committee Chairman. All three have joined the Board and Audit Committee effective January 26, 2021.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Michael, Rob and Alex as new independent directors to the Novo Integrated Sciences Board. The addition of top talent and highly accomplished leaders to our Board and Audit Committee will provide valuable perspectives and experience as we continue to execute our strategy, drive growth and work to build long-term shareholder value for our Company.”