 

Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Three New Independent Directors Appointed to its Board of Directors and Formation of an Audit Committee

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: NVOS), a provider of multi-dimensional primary healthcare services and products in Canada and the U.S. (the “Company"), announces today that it has increased the size of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) from 4 to 7 members and appointed Michael Pope, Robert Oliva, and Alex Flesias as directors of the Company. These three individuals have also been appointed to serve on the Company’s newly formed Audit Committee, with Mr. Pope being the Committee Chairman. All three have joined the Board and Audit Committee effective January 26, 2021.

Robert Mattacchione, the Company’s CEO and Board Chairman, stated, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Michael, Rob and Alex as new independent directors to the Novo Integrated Sciences Board. The addition of top talent and highly accomplished leaders to our Board and Audit Committee will provide valuable perspectives and experience as we continue to execute our strategy, drive growth and work to build long-term shareholder value for our Company.”

Michael Pope serves as the CEO and Chairman at Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq:BOXL), a global provider of interactive technology solutions, where he has been an executive since July 2015 and director since September 2014. Mr. Pope has led Boxlight through nine acquisitions from 2016 to 2020, a Nasdaq IPO in November 2017, and over $100 million in debt and equity fundraising. He previously served as Managing Director at Vert Capital, a private equity and advisory firm from October 2011 to October 2016, managing portfolio holdings in the education, consumer products, technology and digital media sectors. Prior to joining Vert Capital, from May 2008 to October 2011, Mr. Pope was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for the Taylor Family in Salt Lake City, managing family investment holdings in consumer products, professional services, real estate and education. Mr. Pope also held positions including senior SEC reporting at Omniture (previously listed on Nasdaq and acquired by Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) in 2009) and Assurance Associate at Grant Thornton. He holds an active CPA license and serves on the boards of various organizations. Mr. Pope earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting from Brigham Young University with academic honors. Our Board believes Mr. Pope’s broad and extensive finance and operations experience uniquely position him to provide a wide array of insight and knowledge as the Company pursues its next phase of growth and expansion.

