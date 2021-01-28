Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, February 4, 2020

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended December 31, 2020, following the close of market on Thursday, February 4, 2020. The company plans to hold a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and provide an update on the company’s business. The press release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call through the Investor Relations section under the “Company” tab at www.twistbioscience.com.

The call can be accessed by dialing (866) 688-0947 (domestic) or (409) 217-8781 (international) and refer to the conference ID 7958297. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately four hours after the call through February 11, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay conference ID is 7958297. The webcast replay will be available for two weeks.