 

Dynatrace Announces Expanded Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today an expanded strategic partnership with Google Cloud. As part of this, Dynatrace will deliver its observability platform for Google Cloud available for purchase through the Google Cloud Marketplace. This means Google Cloud customers can now easily implement Dynatrace’s automatic and intelligent observability for their Google Cloud and hybrid-cloud environments through a streamlined process covering everything from procurement to automated deployment and configuration.

The partnership also includes go-to-market collaboration between Dynatrace and Google:

  • Google Cloud customers can now use their committed GCP spend to purchase Dynatrace.
  • Google and Dynatrace are engaging in joint marketing, including events sponsorships, and customer solutions workshops.
  • Google and Dynatrace will provide their sales representatives with co-selling incentives to encourage a simple, unified go-to-market motion.

“We’re proud to support Dynatrace in enabling our joint customers to accelerate cloud migration and ensure the overall success of their digital transformation,” said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace. “With just a few clicks, customers can now purchase, deploy, and manage Dynatrace from the Google Cloud Marketplace and gain greater levels of speed, simplicity, and efficiency, enabling them to innovate and transform faster.”

“We designed the Dynatrace platform to enable the largest 15,000 global organizations to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives,” said Mike Maciag, Chief Marketing Officer, Dynatrace. “These organizations have found that old approaches to monitoring can’t keep up with the scale and velocity of change brought by cloud-native architectures. Dynatrace’s unique approach to observability unifies AIOps and continuous automation, helping organizations accelerate their cloud migration and build new cloud-native apps faster and with greater consistency and confidence. We are pleased to partner with Google to enable leading organizations around the world to succeed and grow with their cloud-native initiatives faster.”

Visit the Google Cloud Marketplace to get started with Dynatrace today. To learn more about how Dynatrace complements and enhances Google Cloud Platform, visit the Dynatrace website.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

