 

Moody’s Launches DataHub, Collating Billions of Data Points for Decision-Makers to Explore and Analyze

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) today announced the launch of Moody’s DataHub, a new cloud-based analytical platform that integrates data from across Moody’s, including its affiliates. Moody’s DataHub enables financial and risk decision-makers to explore, analyze and consume a wide range of relevant information seamlessly and efficiently.

“With Moody’s DataHub, we are bringing our vast assets together to support today’s data science and analytic needs,” said Stephen Tulenko, President of Moody’s Analytics. “Moody’s is helping customers seamlessly analyze financial and nonfinancial information, combining structured and unstructured data to support better decisions.”

Moody’s DataHub provides access to billions of data points to inform more holistic risk management and investment decisions. Coverage includes:

  • Over 4.5 million active and historical ratings from Moody’s Investors Service
  • Default and recovery data dating back to 1920 covering more than 800,000 securities and 59,000 issuers
  • Probabilities of default for more than 60,000 publicly traded firms from Moody’s CreditEdge
  • Nearly 400 million private and public entities from Bureau van Dijk’s Orbis database
  • More than 5,000 ESG assessments from V.E, part of Moody’s ESG Solutions Group
  • Climate risk scores for over 5,000 companies and 200 sovereigns from Four Twenty Seven, part of Moody’s ESG Solutions Group
  • Over 40 million loans underlying US RMBS, CMBS, and CDO transactions
  • 30-year forecasts of more than 2,100 major macroeconomic variables from Moody’s Analytics U.S. Macro Forecast Database

Moody’s DataHub delivers cross-referenced datasets in a centralized area with sophisticated analytical capabilities. The platform facilitates a holistic view of risks and opportunities related to credit, real estate investments, and climate, and provides essential inputs for Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding and compliance screening, master data management, and entity resolution.

Easily accessible data previews, along with a readily available data dictionary and documentation, allow users to explore and efficiently interact with Moody’s datasets. Using Moody’s DataHub’s advanced tools, customers can discover and transform data while collaborating in secure environments, blending Moody’s data with their own to create engineered products and services.

“Moody’s DataHub gives customers transparency and control, and the platform was designed to facilitate rigorous data analysis while being straightforward to use,” said Mr. Tulenko. “We will continue to add datasets to the platform and will enhance its analytical capabilities in line with our commitment to deliver market-leading solutions for decision-makers.”

For more information on Moody’s DataHub and a full list of the datasets currently available through the platform, please visit the website.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) is a global risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,400 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

