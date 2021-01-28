IDC MarketScape Positions VMware as a Leader in Three End-User Computing Vendor Assessments

The evaluated solution, VMware Workspace ONE, enables customers to manage and better secure all endpoints (including desktops) running any OS (including Windows 10, macOS, and Chrome OS) and any app, across diverse use cases, all from an integrated digital workspace platform.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced it has been positioned as a leader in three recent IDC MarketScape reports related to the End-User Computing (EUC) space:

The UEM vendor assessment report states, “As a UEM platform, Workspace ONE covers a broad range of device types (from major end-user device platforms to more specialized IoT and ruggedized endpoints). The company has also made a concerted effort to expand its traditional mobile installed base to more Windows and Mac devices, with specific focus on helping legacy-managed Windows 10 devices move to modern or a co-management state.”

In reference to its zero trust security capabilities, the report continues, “In 2020, Workspace ONE broadened its scope extensively into security. With the Carbon Black technology, VMware has integrated anomaly detection alerting into the platform, where user behaviors that deviate from baseline normal measurements can be flagged (via the Carbon Black AI technology) for deeper inspection by IT or security teams. Security functionality has also been extended to support more home/remote use cases with Workspace ONE Tunnel, which turns anomaly detection capabilities into a continuous authentication/verification function, quarantining or blocking users based on detected anomalies or conditions of the end-user device state not deemed secure enough.”

Finally, in reference to Workspace ONE’s support for macOS and rugged/IoT deployments, the IDC MarketScape states, “VMware has expanded its capabilities around macOS management support, with extensive support for Mac management features such as agent-based management, advanced scripting functions, OS and third-party app patching, and device and software inventorying of Macs…VMware continues to offer strong support for frontline, IoT, and ruggedized device use cases with Workspace ONE, including support for Apple devices in these roles…”