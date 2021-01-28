 

HyreCar Partners with AmeriDrive Holdings to Create a National Network of Vehicle Supply and Fleet Maintenance Operations

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, today announced new and expanded strategic partnerships to significantly increase car supply on the HyreCar platform in key markets. The formal partnerships include AmeriDrive Holdings, a leading automotive mobility fleet manager, and Cogent Bank’s Specialty Lending Unit.

The infrastructure and capital provided by these partnerships will be leveraged to enable HyreCar to enter the next level of growth and scalability. These companies and their partners represent some of the nation’s most successful organizations that serve the mobility and transportation as a service industry.

Joe Furnari, CEO, HyreCar, Inc., stated, “HyreCar is now in a position to achieve its goal of being the nation’s leader in supplying on-demand vehicles for the mobility industry. Our partnerships with AmeriDrive and Cogent will fortify the ecosystem for HyreCar to serve the gig-economy on a national scale. AmeriDrive has entered into agreements with significant vehicle supply partners that can provide over $65.0 million in assets to ensure supply. Our exclusive partnership with AmeriDrive further validates HyreCar’s platform and our ability to execute regardless of the difficult environment.”

Mr. Furnari added, “In one of the most challenging years imaginable, we have been able to sustain a 50% growth rate with just over 3,000 cars by maximizing vehicle utilization. These partnerships will help us significantly increase vehicle supply to our expanded ecosystem while securing strong and sustainable growth in 2021 and thereafter.”

Carlos Hernandez, CEO of AmeriDrive Holdings, Inc., stated, ”I believe that our partnerships will accelerate AmeriDrive’s national presence serving the mobility industry through the HyreCar platform. We have the potential to add over 6,000 cars from our leasing partner this year and expect to expand that number as the nation recovers from Covid-19 constraints. HyreCar allows us to scale in markets with the most growth potential. The combined resources of HyreCar, AmeriDrive, and Cogent will benefit everyone involved, including our customers.”

Cogent Bank Executive Vice President - Specialty Lending Michael Skat commented, “Working with the respective teams, our Group created an innovative debt structure that provides the necessary working capital and certain vehicle acquisition support to help achieve success for all parties. We sincerely look forward to watching the progress made by these dynamic groups."

