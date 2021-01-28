Walmart Announces Expanded Vision and New Name for its Media Business

Today, Walmart announced an expanded vision and new name for its media business, now called Walmart Connect. Formerly known as Walmart Media Group, the new name reflects the company’s unique ability to accelerate the connection between brands and its 150 million weekly customers. Walmart Connect is creating ways for partners to be top of mind in Walmart stores, on its digital properties and across the internet in a way that is additive to customers’ experiences. The business will harness Walmart’s vast omnichannel presence, the power of its closed loop system and knowledge of its customer base to bring brands measurably closer to their intended audience no matter how they shop.

“Walmart has always connected customers and the great brands they love, and now we have the ability to offer an easy to use platform to enhance those connections at scale,” said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. “We’ve built a substantial business that can serve clients in a way no one else can – as a closed loop omnichannel media company. By expanding our offerings we’re creating measurable value for our partners and customers alike in our ecosystem and beyond.”