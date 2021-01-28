 

Mastercard Incorporated Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results through an earnings release available on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.mastercard.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and available here.

At 9:00 a.m. ET today, the company will host a conference call to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details:
 U.S. dial-in: 833-714-0894
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-778-560-2664
U.K. local dial-in: 02035478612
Conference ID: 5773008

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days using the following dial-in:
U.S. dial-in: 800-585-8367
International dial-in (outside the U.S.): +1-416-621-4642
Conference ID: 5773008

The webcast recording and all related materials can also be accessed at investor.mastercard.com.

About Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

