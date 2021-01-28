 

Advance information about Finnvera Group’s year 2020

Stock Exchange Release 28 January 2021, Finnvera Plc, Inside Information

Advance information about Finnvera Group’s year 2020: The separate result for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations shows a significant loss due to loss provisions - The coronavirus pandemic increased domestic financing, export financing decreased year on year

The separate result for Finnvera’s export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations for 2020 shows a loss of EUR 1,178 million due to significantly increased loss provisions in export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations. Of the unprofitable separate result, EUR 829 million is covered from the reserve for export credit guarantees and special guarantees on Finnvera’s balance sheet and the exceeding amount will be covered from the State Guarantee Fund by law. Finnvera will apply for a fund contribution of EUR 349 million from the State Guarantee Fund. Finnvera Group’s result for 2020 will show a significant loss due to the separate result. The Group’s result 2020 as a whole will be released on 23 February 2021. The coronavirus pandemic increased companies’ need for financing in 2020. Finnvera’s domestic financing increased to a record-high level. Export financing decreased year on year.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Finnvera moved the pre-pandemic strategy to the background and focused on securing the availability of funding for viable enterprises and ensuring the maintenance of the operating conditions for export financing. The number of Finnvera clients increased to approximately 26,500 (24,500) at the end of 2020.

Separate result for export credit guarantees and special guarantees at a loss

Finnvera Group’s Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements for 2020 will be published on 23 February 2021. The Group’s result for 2020 will show a clear loss as a result of significantly increased loss provisions in export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations.

The separate result for export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations for 2020 shows a loss of EUR 1,178 million (profit of EUR 56 million) before the State Guarantee Fund’s contribution. The loss was caused by the significant credit loss provisions in export credit guarantee and special guarantee operations, made due to the coronavirus pandemic. The calculation of credit loss provisions is carried out in accordance with IFRS 9, and the calculated impact of macroeconomic variables and decline of risk ratings of individual high-risk subjects contributed to the increase in loss provisions.

