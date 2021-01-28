CHF Solutions’ Physician-Led Webinar Highlights Real-World Evidence Supporting Effectiveness of Ultrafiltration in Heart Failure Patients

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload, today announced key takeaways from its physician-led webinar discussing real-world experience using ultrafiltration (UF) in the management of heart failure patients. Panelists discussed results from the real-world retrospective study of 335 consecutive patients treated with the Aquadex FlexFlow System, published in Journal of Cardiac Failure Supplement , that demonstrated UF compares favorably in reducing heart failure rehospitalizations, renal function response, and weight/volume loss.

Quantifying the amount of fluid overload in a patient and whether they are adequately decongested can be difficult. It is important to understand the patient as a whole (i.e., medical history and weight at euvolemia stage).

UF with Aquadex therapy adequately decongests patients without significant injury to the kidneys, as evidenced by reduced readmission rates, fluid loss, and serum creatinine levels reported in the study.

When treating patients with advanced heart failure, it is important to know the cardiac output and cardiac index, and if the cardiac index is low, the panelists recommended support with inotropic therapy.

When patients are not significantly intravascularly volume overloaded, but have evidence of congestion such as edema, using Aquadex at a low blood flow rate is an effective solution to permit plasma refill.

Aquadex allowed for a resetting of the neurohormonal system and patients often were discharged on 50% or less of their previous diuretic regimen.

Early application of ultrafiltration with Aquadex could improve patients’ outcomes sooner and quality of life (i.e., reduce hospital length of stay).

“Ultrafiltration continues to be an effective solution for heart failure patients as demonstrated by the decade of experience included in the study conducted by the phenomenal team at Abington-Jefferson,” said Nestor Jaramillo, Jr., President and CEO of CHF Solutions. “We appreciate the panelists sharing their extensive experience and thank them for their continued dedication to expanding industry knowledge on the benefits of effective fluid management.”