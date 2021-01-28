 

Enphase Energy Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Allison Johnson has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Johnson will be responsible for all global marketing activities and will report directly to Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase.

“I am pleased to welcome Allison to our management team,” said Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “As a recognized marketing leader, Allison’s experience building some of the world’s most valuable brands is key as we look to accelerate our growth and establish Enphase as the recognized leader in the global transition to energy independence.”

Johnson brings decades of executive marketing experience to Enphase, including serving as chief marketing officer at PayPal, where she led a global marketing transformation, and as vice president of marketing communications at Apple, Inc., where she helped launch some of Apple’s most iconic products and campaigns of the Steve Jobs era. Johnson received her Bachelor of Science degree in journalism and communications at the University of Florida.

“I am excited to join Enphase at such an important time,” said Johnson. “This company is powerfully positioned to lead the shift to a more sustainable, equitable energy future, and mobilizing mainstream audiences around the urgent quest to slash emissions and electrify the planet is the clarion call of this decade.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 30 million microinverters, and approximately 1.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s strategy and initiatives. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

