Kaspien Reaches a Billion Dollars in Lifetime Revenue on E-commerce Marketplaces and Announces Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspien (Nasdaq: KSPN) marked their billionth dollar sale on ecommerce marketplaces this week. During the rise of e-commerce shopping in 2020, Kaspien has seen Net Revenue, Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and Gross Profit gains.



“One billion in lifetime revenue represents a significant milestone in the history of our company,” said Brock Kowalchuk, Chief Financial Officer at Kaspien Inc. “It symbolizes our ability to endure as one of the original third-party retailers in the marketplace industry. Not only have we persevered as the industry continues to evolve, but we’ve also built a scalable business that is meeting a real need for brands looking to optimize and grow on online marketplaces.”