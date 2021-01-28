Oncocyte to Present New Data at the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Data shows broad adoption and real-world clinical utility of its DetermaRx test for early-stage lung cancer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it will present a scientific poster highlighting the broad adoption and real-world clinical utility of its DetermaRx test for early-stage lung cancer at the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC20), hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, taking place virtually on January 28-31, 2021. DetermaRx is Oncocyte’s treatment stratification test to identify patients with Stage I and IIA non-squamous NSCLC who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. The commercially available test is Medicare-reimbursed, and has been extensively validated to stratify risk and predict treatment benefit in early-stage non-squamous NSCLC.

These data, which will be presented by Dr. Doug Harrington, Medical Director, and Sara Riordan, Genetic Counselor and Senior Director of Medical Education for Oncocyte, are based on an analysis of 250 cases for which treating physicians across 39 academic and community hospitals ordered the DetermaRx test for clinical use. These new findings reinforce previously published data showing the DetermaRx test outperforms standard clinical factors that are used to identify and treat patients at high risk of recurrence following surgery. Previously published studies have shown that these patients have a significant improvement in survival when treated with adjuvant chemotherapy—92% compared with 49%. DetermaRx is being ordered by thoracic surgeons as well as oncologists, for testing all stages of cancer for which it is CMS approved, including Stage I and Stage IIA patients, indicating that physicians see broad utility in the test.

Other highlights of the new data: