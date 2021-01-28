 

Oncocyte to Present New Data at the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

Data shows broad adoption and real-world clinical utility of its DetermaRx test for early-stage lung cancer

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it will present a scientific poster highlighting the broad adoption and real-world clinical utility of its DetermaRx test for early-stage lung cancer at the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC20), hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, taking place virtually on January 28-31, 2021. DetermaRx is Oncocyte’s treatment stratification test to identify patients with Stage I and IIA non-squamous NSCLC who may benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. The commercially available test is Medicare-reimbursed, and has been extensively validated to stratify risk and predict treatment benefit in early-stage non-squamous NSCLC.

These data, which will be presented by Dr. Doug Harrington, Medical Director, and Sara Riordan, Genetic Counselor and Senior Director of Medical Education for Oncocyte, are based on an analysis of 250 cases for which treating physicians across 39 academic and community hospitals ordered the DetermaRx test for clinical use. These new findings reinforce previously published data showing the DetermaRx test outperforms standard clinical factors that are used to identify and treat patients at high risk of recurrence following surgery. Previously published studies have shown that these patients have a significant improvement in survival when treated with adjuvant chemotherapy—92% compared with 49%. DetermaRx is being ordered by thoracic surgeons as well as oncologists, for testing all stages of cancer for which it is CMS approved, including Stage I and Stage IIA patients, indicating that physicians see broad utility in the test.

Other highlights of the new data:

  • 19% of patients having none of the high-risk clinical features in NCCN guidelines were re-classified as high/intermediate risk by DetermaRx.
  • One out of four of earliest stage lung cancer patients (Stage IA) were classified as intermediate- or high-risk by the DetermaRx test. These patients were previously not believed to be candidates for adjuvant chemotherapy treatment although data suggests about 30% will experience a recurrence. This represents a new group of patients for whom biomarker testing is being ordered, given clinical utility.
  • Multi-center real-world data reinforces a single-center study demonstrating that the test reclassifies NCCN clinical feature-based risk, underscoring the potential clinical utility of DetermaRx in a broad U.S. population.
    Seite 1 von 4


    OncoCyte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncocyte to Present New Data at the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer Data shows broad adoption and real-world clinical utility of its DetermaRx test for early-stage lung cancer IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Tesla Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Nokia to publish fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 report on 4 February 2021
POET Technologies Announces Upsize to Private Placement
American Airlines Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Hexagon Purus selected by Talgo for first zero-emission hydrogen train in Spain
Aeterna Zentaris Expands Orphan Drug Development Pipeline with Targeted Immunosuppressive ...
Lordstown Motors Releases Business Updates; Prepares Ohio Factory to Begin Building Betas Next ...
Digital Ally, Inc. Announces Pricing of $40.04 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Plug Power Exceeds 2020 Guidance and Raises Targets for 2021 and 2024
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Exela Technologies Announces 1 for 3 Reverse Stock Split
Clean Power's PowerTap Signs Definitive Agreement with Andretti Group to Both Install At Existing ...
Sorrento Announces Positive Preliminary Results of Phase 1b Study of COVI-MSC for Treatment of ICU ...
Updated Time: Plug Power Business Update Conference Call on January 26, 2021 to Begin at 8:30 AM ET
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Oncocyte Announces $25 Million Registered Offering
13.01.21
Oncocyte to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
18
Oncocyte