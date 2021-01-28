 

Williams Industrial Services Group Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Provides Guidance Timing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS), a construction and maintenance services company, will release financial results for fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 before financial markets open on March 31, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast later that morning to discuss these results; a question-and-answer session will follow.

In addition, the Company will provide fiscal 2021 guidance – and the status of uplisting Williams’ stock to a broader exchange – soon after its next Board meeting, scheduled for February 4, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call        

March 31, 2021
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201) 493-6780
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation: http://ir.wisgrp.com/  

An audio replay of the earnings call will be available later that day by dialing 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID 13715809. Alternatively, the webcast replay can be accessed at http://ir.wisgrp.com/.

About Williams Industrial Services Group
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has been safely helping plant owners and operators enhance asset value for more than 50 years. The Company provides a broad range of construction, maintenance and support services to customers in energy, power and industrial end markets. Williams’ mission is to be the preferred provider of construction, maintenance, and specialty services through commitment to superior safety performance, focus on innovation, and dedication to delivering unsurpassed value to its customers. Additional information can be found at www.wisgrp.com.

Investor Contact:
Chris Witty
Darrow Associates
646-345-0998
cwitty@darrowir.com




Disclaimer

