Williams Industrial Services Group Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Provides Guidance Timing

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS), a construction and maintenance services company, will release financial results for fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 before financial markets open on March 31, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast later that morning to discuss these results; a question-and-answer session will follow.



In addition, the Company will provide fiscal 2021 guidance – and the status of uplisting Williams’ stock to a broader exchange – soon after its next Board meeting, scheduled for February 4, 2021.